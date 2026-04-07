American IRA Hosts Kyle Moody for Webinar on Using Self-Directed IRAs and 401(k)s for Alternative Investments

: Learn how self-directed retirement accounts can be used to invest in real estate, private lending, and other alternative assets.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Kyle Moody, Business Development Manager at American IRA. The session will focus on how self-directed IRAs and 401(k)s can be used to invest beyond traditional stocks and bonds.With more than eight years of experience, Moody works with investors to help them better understand how to take a more active role in their retirement planning. In this webinar, he will provide an overview of how self-directed accounts function and how they can be used to access a wider range of investment opportunities.The discussion will explore how alternative assets—including real estate, private lending, precious metals, and tax liens—can be held within tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Attendees will also gain an understanding of key benefits, common compliance considerations, and the basic steps involved in getting started with self-directed investing.The webinar is intended for investors seeking to expand their knowledge of retirement account options and better understand how alternative assets may fit into a long-term strategy.What You’ll Learn:1. Take Control of Your RetirementOverview of how self-directed accounts can provide greater control and flexibility over investment decisions.2. Expand Your PortfolioIntroduction to alternative assets and how they may support diversification beyond traditional investments.3. Navigate Compliance ConfidentlyDiscussion of key rules, including prohibited transaction considerations, to help investors maintain compliance.Event: April 8th, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/48-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company provides administrative services for self-directed retirement accounts that invest in alternative assets, including real estate, private lending, and other non-traditional investments.This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

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