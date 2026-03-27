ORBIS Production Named the World’s Fastest-Growing Production Company in 2026

ORBIS Production on set in Milan, reflecting the company’s roots in Italy and its role as a globally coordinated production and production-services partner for international brands, agencies and broadcasters. A behind-the-scenes view of ORBIS Production’s professional multi-camera setup, highlighting the company’s capacity to deliver premium commercial, branded and corporate productions at international scale. ORBIS Production executing specialty cinematography on the water, underscoring the company’s ability to support complex, high-end productions across diverse international environments.

Milan-founded ORBIS ranked No. 1 overall on the 2026 Clutch 100, marking a defining business milestone for the global production industry.

Global brands do not buy production alone. They buy certainty. ORBIS was built to deliver premium creative execution with operational control at international scale.” — Mike Lisjak, Global Executive Producer, ORBIS Production

MILAN, ITALY, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORBIS Production , the Milan-headquartered global production and production-services company, has been named the world’s fastest-growing production company in 2026 after ranking No. 1 overall on the 2026 Clutch 100, a global growth ranking based on verified financial data and revenue growth from 2024 to 2025. For ORBIS, this is not simply a recognition moment. It is a market-defining business milestone that confirms the arrival of a new category leader in premium international production.Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Milan, with core Italian offices in Rome and Venice, ORBIS has grown into a truly international production company built for high-stakes, cross-border execution. Today, the company supports brands and agencies across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East through a team of more than 100 professionals and an extensive network of hubs, crews and collaborators. Combined with its Italian base, ORBIS’ international footprint extends through Vienna, Paris, Zurich, Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Amsterdam, Madrid, London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dubai, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo, allowing the company to move seamlessly across 12 languages and 38 time zones. This global reach gives clients the speed, coordination and production confidence that modern international campaigns demand.ORBIS stands apart because it is not built as a fragmented vendor model. It operates as a full-service film, video and photo production company , a production-services partner, and a creative production force with integrated campaign development capability. The company delivers TV commercials, digital advertising, branded content, corporate films, documentaries, fashion and beauty campaigns, sports and automotive productions, live and hybrid events, and production support for feature films and studio-led projects. It also supports international shoots beyond Italy, offering full production services for foreign clients across multiple countries.That operating model is the core of ORBIS’ growth story. The company manages the production chain inside one coordinated framework — from concept development, art direction and scripting through budgeting, bidding, feasibility, location scouting, permits, casting, crew coordination, equipment, logistics, specialty cinematography, post-production and final delivery. For brands, agencies, broadcasters and studios, that means one accountable partner capable of protecting creative ambition while maintaining budget discipline, schedule integrity and executional control. In a market where production risk has become a board-level concern, ORBIS offers something rare: premium output with institutional-grade reliability.The timing is significant. The global content economy is moving away from long chains of disconnected suppliers and toward fewer, more capable partners that can execute across formats, territories and stakeholder groups without sacrificing quality. ORBIS has been built precisely for that environment. Its strength lies not only in visual craft, but in how it structures work: faster decisions, cleaner communication, tighter production control and the ability to scale without chaos. That is why the company is increasingly trusted for high-visibility assignments where both creative quality and operational certainty matter.ORBIS’ client and project universe reflects that scale. Its public-facing work spans luxury, fashion, automotive, media, technology, beauty, sport and enterprise storytelling, with projects and brand associations including Dior, Prada, Armani, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Intel, Samsung, Disney, Heineken, Harper’s BAZAAR, Rare Beauty, Verizon, AstraZeneca, Zara and FIFA-related work. This breadth is not decorative. It signals a company trusted across sectors where brand sensitivity is high, timelines are compressed and execution standards are unforgiving.ORBIS’ work has featured within projects recognized by major international award platforms, including Cannes Lions and the Webby Awards. Among them is the 2025 Webby Award for Samsung × CNN Create’s Revealing the Unseen. These recognitions matter less as a list of accolades than as a signal of the level at which ORBIS operates. The company’s growth is being built not on volume for its own sake, but on premium work that travels internationally, meets high creative standards and performs in demanding global contexts.“Being named the world’s fastest-growing production company is an important milestone, but to us it is the logical result of a business we have been building for years,” said Mike Lisjak, Global Executive Producer at ORBIS Production. “ORBIS was created for ambitious brands and agencies that need more than a supplier. They need a partner that can think strategically, move internationally and execute without compromise. When clients commit serious budgets, they are not only buying production. They are buying certainty. That is the standard we have built ORBIS to deliver.”“Elite production today is not defined only by what happens in front of the camera,” said Elena Lusardi, Head of Production at ORBIS Production. “It is defined by the precision behind it — the planning, the logistics, the alignment, the speed of response and the ability to keep a complex project calm under pressure. The reason clients come back is simple: they know ORBIS can protect the work, the timeline and the reputation of the brand at the same time.”From Milan, ORBIS now enters its next phase from a position of real strength: globally coordinated, award-recognized, creatively respected and structurally built for complex work. For global brands, enterprise marketers, broadcasters, studios and strategic partners, the message is clear. ORBIS is not a boutique story that happened to spike. It is a scaled premium production platform engineered for the future of international content creation. In a market that increasingly rewards certainty as much as craft, ORBIS is not just growing faster than its peers. It is helping define what the next generation of production company looks like.About ORBIS ProductionFounded in 2009, ORBIS Production is a Milan-headquartered full-service film, video and photo production company with offices in Rome and Venice. The company delivers TV commercials, digital campaigns, branded content, corporate films, documentaries, fashion and beauty productions, sports and automotive campaigns, live and hybrid events, and production services for international shoots and feature-film work. ORBIS combines creative campaign thinking with end-to-end production execution for global brands, agencies, broadcasters and enterprise clients.

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