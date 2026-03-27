Flamingo Magazine Celebrates a Decade of Telling Florida's Greatest Stories

Florida’s only state-wide lifestyle magazine is the authority on living the authentic Florida way

I haven’t visited every town in Florida, but I’m pretty close. I've traveled from small towns like Wewahitchka to find Tupelo honey to cities like Palm Beach to learn the secrets of The Breakers.” — Jamie Rich, Founder, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of Flamingo Magazine

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flamingo Magazine is celebrating a decade of unifying Florida through dynamic and passionate storytelling. Jamie Rich founded the quarterly magazine after working as an editor and journalist in newsrooms from London to Moscow. She returned home with the idea that Florida deserved its own destination for great stories that explore the iconic yet often-overlooked people, places, and pastimes of the state. It’s a mission that’s very close to her heart, that drives her to discover the hidden gems, from the tip of the Florida Keys to the shores of the Panhandle and everywhere in between.

“I haven’t visited every town in Florida, but I’m pretty close,” says Jamie Rich, Founder, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of Flamingo Magazine. “I've spent a lot of time traveling from small towns like Wewahitchka to find Tupelo honey to cities like Palm Beach to learn the little-known secrets of The Breakers. I've definitely honed in on those authentic Florida experiences that are outside what people automatically think of when they think of Florida. This puts me in a good position to recommend to people how to spend their time wisely when they're exploring Florida.”

Spend just a few moments speaking with Rich, and it’s clear that Flamingo is her love letter to the Sunshine State. Every aspect of the magazine is steeped in Florida – the magazine’s design, crafted by Rich and her long-time Creative Director, Holly Keeperman, was inspired by the colors of Miami, the moss-draped oaks of St. Augustine, and the Art Deco architecture of vintage hotels. Flamingo features writers and creatives who live in Florida, which keeps the storytelling authentic and deeply personal. And the stories focus on topics that matter to Floridians. Flamingo Magazine’s 10th Anniversary edition, which hit newsstands on March 2, features a “Best Of” section that showcases a story from each year, including a behind-the-scenes look at the plight of the Apalachicola Bay oyster and how it affects generations of oyster farmers. It’s one of Rich’s favorite pieces, as she resonates deeply with conservation, a topic the magazine has made a priority.

“Florida can be a bit of a punchline in the national news, but that’s not the Florida we know,” says Rich. “It’s so many things – sophisticated and laid-back, beach and farm, cultured and approachable. There are still endless amounts of stories out there for us to cover in Flamingo. It's just really exciting to know that we've already covered 10 years of content, and we've barely scratched the surface.”

ABOUT FLAMINGO MAGAZINE: Flamingo Magazine is a quarterly Florida-focused lifestyle magazine that covers people, travel, outdoor pursuits, food, conservation, culture and style across the Sunshine State. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Flamingo Magazine is available in digital and print editions. Floridians and those who love Florida, can subscribe to digital and print editions here. Learn more at flamingomag.com and follow along on Facebook @FlamingoMag and Instagram at @TheFlamingoMag



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.