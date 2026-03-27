Middle East and North Africa Frozen Food Market to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2035 as Demand for Convenient Meals Expands

Middle East and North Africa Frozen Food

Middle East and North Africa Frozen Food Market Growth is driven by urban lifestyles, retail expansion, and rising demand for ready-to-eat products

DELAWARE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East and North Africa frozen food market is experiencing steady growth as consumer lifestyles evolve, modern retail penetration increases, and demand for convenient meal solutions continues to rise across the region. Frozen food products are gaining wider acceptance among urban households, expatriate populations, and foodservice operators due to their long shelf life, ease of preparation, and year-round availability.

According to a comprehensive strategic outlook released by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Middle East and North Africa Frozen Food Market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.8 Billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 2.5%. The market is expected to create consistent growth opportunities supported by product innovation, premiumization, and expanding cold chain infrastructure.

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The Evolution of Frozen Food into a Daily Consumption Category

Frozen food has evolved from a seasonal or occasional purchase into a mainstream consumption category across Middle Eastern and North African countries. The category now spans frozen fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, ready meals, desserts, snacks, and bakery items.

Growth is increasingly supported by busy lifestyles, rising female workforce participation, and increasing demand for convenient meal solutions that do not compromise on quality, taste, or nutrition. Consumers are becoming more comfortable with frozen foods as preservation technologies improve and awareness of nutrient retention rises.

Retail Expansion and Foodservice Demand Supporting Growth

Modern retail channels play a crucial role in frozen food market expansion across the Middle East and North Africa. Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to dominate distribution due to wider freezer space, higher product visibility, and strong foot traffic.

Online grocery channels are emerging as an important growth avenue, particularly in urban centers where consumers value home delivery and digital convenience. Frozen food manufacturers are also benefiting from increasing demand from hotels, restaurants, cafés, and catering businesses, particularly across tourism-driven economies in the Gulf region.

Ready-to-eat products account for 40.0% of the market in 2025, making them the leading category due to strong demand from busy households, dual-income families, and on-the-go consumers.

Key Market Insights for Decision Makers

Steady Growth Trajectory: Market expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% through 2035

Category Leadership: Ready-to-eat frozen food leads with a 40.0% share in 2025

Product Strength: Frozen fruits and vegetables account for 20.0% of market share

Retail Dominance: Supermarkets and hypermarkets remain the leading sales channel

Digital Growth: Online grocery platforms are creating new expansion opportunities

Foodservice Demand: Hospitality and tourism sectors continue to boost frozen food consumption

Regional Dynamics: High-Growth Gulf Markets Lead Expansion

The frozen food market demonstrates varied growth patterns across the Middle East and North Africa:

UAE (9.2% CAGR): Strong growth driven by tourism, expatriate population, and advanced retail infrastructure

Saudi Arabia (9.1% CAGR): Rising demand supported by Vision 2030 reforms, modern retail growth, and urbanization

Qatar (7.2% CAGR): Premium frozen products gaining traction due to high disposable incomes and tourism growth

Kuwait (6.5% CAGR): Growth supported by premium imports, changing family structures, and strong retail presence

Egypt (5.6% CAGR): Expanding demand driven by urbanization, affordability, and rising female workforce participation

Emerging Gulf economies are driving the fastest growth, while North African markets continue to expand steadily through affordability-focused products and improving retail access.

The Competitive Edge: Product Innovation and Cold Chain Investment

The competitive landscape of the Middle East and North Africa frozen food market is shaped by product innovation, premium positioning, and investments in cold chain infrastructure.

Leading companies are introducing healthier frozen products, plant-based meal options, premium ready meals, and international cuisines to appeal to evolving consumer preferences. Innovations in freezing technologies, packaging, and nutrient preservation are helping brands strengthen product quality and shelf appeal.

Key Companies Profiled : General Mills Inc., Nestlé S.A., Al Kabeer Group, Sunbulah Group, Kraft Heinz Company, Aryzta A.G., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, ConAgra Brands, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How large is the Middle East and North Africa frozen food market in 2025?

The Middle East and North Africa frozen food market is projected to reach USD 1.4 Billion in 2025.

What will the market be valued at by 2035?

The market is expected to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2035.

What is the expected CAGR?

The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2025 and 2035.

Which category leads the market?

Ready-to-eat frozen food leads the market with a 40.0% share in 2025.

Which product segment dominates?

Frozen fruits and vegetables account for the largest product share at 20.0% in 2025.

What is driving market growth?

Key growth drivers include urbanization, busy lifestyles, modern retail expansion, rising demand for convenience foods, tourism growth, and advancements in cold chain infrastructure.

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About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

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