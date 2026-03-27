FAST-INDIA & Green Metrics Forge Strategic Alliance to Drive Rajasthan’s Green Economy

Strategic Partnership to Advance Rajasthan's Sustainability Vision and Accelerate Green Industry Transformation

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAST-INDIA (Foundation for a Sustainable Tomorrow, www.fast-india.co.in ), a premier policy advocacy and sustainability organization, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Metrics ( www.greenmetrics.co ), a leader in sustainability intelligence and advisory services. This alliance will expedite the deployment of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) accounting protocols, and integration into Carbon Credit Trading Schemes (CCTS) across Rajasthan's industrial sectors via scalable, audit-compliant digital platforms.Alignment with Rajasthan State Budget ProvisionsThis partnership directly operationalizes the Rajasthan State Budget's explicit allocations for ESG integration, which mandate adoption across key industries as a foundational element of compliant business operations. These provisions position Rajasthan as a vanguard in India's sustainable industrial transformation. FAST-INDIA and Green Metrics will furnish specialized advisory, technical assistance, capacity enhancement, and quantifiable sustainability metrics customized for Rajasthan's multifaceted industrial base.Bolstering Rajasthan's Sustainability MandateLeveraging FAST-INDIA's policy influence and institutional stature alongside Green Metrics' proficiency in sustainability analytics and carbon management, the collaboration establishes an end-to-end ESG ecosystem. This encompasses baseline assessments, strategic roadmapping, regulatory compliance, disclosure reporting, and performance monitoring. Targeted stakeholders include state authorities, industry bodies, MSMEs, and major enterprises, fostering verifiable green infrastructure at scale.Girish Dave, Founder, FAST-INDIA, commented: "This MoU represents a pivotal advancement in realizing a low-carbon Rajasthan. With budgetary endorsement of ESG norms, industries now possess both regulatory imperatives and actionable pathways for transition. Our alliance with Green Metrics guarantees structured, quantifiable, and high-impact implementation."Ms. Silpa Polisetti, Founder, Green Metrics, stated: "Rajasthan offers a prime opportunity to harmonize industrial expansion with sustainability objectives. Through this partnership with FAST-INDIA, we deploy technology-enabled ESG frameworks and GHG accounting methodologies, facilitating CCTS participation and enhancing competitiveness in global markets."The Strategic Imperative of ESG FrameworksESG adoption is a critical priority amid projections of global ESG-aligned assets surpassing USD 50 trillion by 2025, reshaping capital allocation, supply chain due diligence, and corporate governance. For India—the third-largest GHG emitter and a high-growth economy—ESG integration is essential for regulatory adherence and economic resilience. Non-compliant industries face exclusion from international financing and markets.Nationally, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) requirements, coupled with India's Paris Agreement obligations, amplify this urgency. The FAST-INDIA-Green Metrics model provides a scalable blueprint for peer states, illustrating policy-aligned, collaborative strategies for sector-wide sustainability acceleration.About FAST-INDIA | www.fast-india.co.in FAST-INDIA is a national-level organization dedicated to advancing sustainability policy across India, with a focus on enabling industry transitions towards a low-carbon, inclusive & sustainable economy.About Green Metrics | www.greenmetrics.co Green Metrics is a technology-led sustainability advisory and consulting firm specializing in ESG strategy, GHG accounting, carbon credit advisory, and sustainability reporting across industries.

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