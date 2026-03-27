Raynova Accelerates Luxury with In-Stock Commercial LED Mirrors and Fast Dispatch from CA, GA & PA

CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raynova , an industry leader in high-fidelity architectural lighting, announces a significant shift in project logistics for 2026. Known globally for bespoke excellence, the company has bridged the gap between custom quality and rapid availability. By offering immediate regional dispatch from California, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, Raynova now delivers "the custom look" with " in-stock speed .”Fast-Track Delivery for Project NeedsHistorically, architects and builders understood that a "Raynova Custom Mirror" required an 8–10 week lead time to achieve superior quality. That era has now evolved.Fast-Track National Dispatch: With over 25 signature styles and thousands of pieces in stock across three national hubs, Raynova supports projects requiring delivery in less than seven days from a nearby warehouse.Bespoke Quality, Stock Speed: Clients no longer need to choose between a high-end custom aesthetic and a tight construction schedule. Raynova In-Stock offers a superior solution without compromising on quality, with products shipped from the nearest warehouse to keep projects on track.Grand Opening: Local Will-Call & Spring Sale: To celebrate expanded local services, Raynova is hosting a Spring Sale for trade partners . Southern California builders can now take advantage of immediate will-call pickup from the Chino office and studio, available the same day for qualified trade program members.The "Reflection of Confidence": Beyond the NumbersRaynova emphasizes that its mirrors are designed to do more than reflect an image; they are engineered to enhance confidence and visual clarity."Once customers experience a Raynova mirror, they often recognize the difference immediately," said Regional Manager John. "This is not just a piece of glass; it is a reflection designed to feel vibrant, natural, and refined. With CRI greater than 90 and R9 greater than 50, the lighting eliminates the pale, washed-out effect commonly seen in standard mirrors. The focus is on delivering a reflection that people feel confident in.”The Raynova "Touch & See" ExperienceRaynova invites professionals to experience its products firsthand at its facility.Meet the Experts: Visitors can engage directly with engineers and designers to discuss project-specific requirements.Tactile Excellence: Attendees can see and experience the craftsmanship, including high-density LED arrays that deliver the clarity required in professional environments.Direct Support for the Modern ProfessionalRaynova operates as a direct partner to the building and design community through its dedicated trade program, offering:Direct Expert Contact: Clients communicate directly with Southern California-based technicians, eliminating intermediaries and improving precision.Bespoke Engineering: For custom orders, Raynova provides detailed working drawings, maintaining an 8–10 week standard timeline or a 5–6 week expedited option.Elite Pedigree: Trusted by designers in Beverly Hills, Boston, and Lake Tahoe, Raynova continues to serve professionals who prioritize both quality and efficiency.For more information, please contact:Raynova Headquarters & Studio13831 Oaks Ave, Chino, CA 91710Phone: 805-633-1571Contact: Peter / John, Regional ManagerRaynova - Where Light Meets Luxury.Website: https://www.customledmirror.com

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