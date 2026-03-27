VH Global Export Expands Global Supply of Export-Grade Indian Spices

Turmeric Finger VH Global Export Logo VH Global Export Cover Photo

India-based exporter delivers turmeric, cumin, chilli and whole spices with bulk supply capability, private labeling and reliable global shipping.

In the spice trade, consistency matters. Our focus is to deliver the same quality in every shipment so buyers can rely on us without uncertainty.” — VH Global Export Management

RAJKOT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VH Global Export, a Rajkot-based Indian spice exporter, is actively supplying export-grade spices to international buyers across the USA, United Kingdom, UAE, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, strengthening its position as a reliable sourcing partner for bulk spice requirements.

Operating from Gujarat one of India’s key spice sourcing regions the company works directly with farmers and primary mandis to ensure traceability, consistent quality, and competitive pricing for global buyers.

Export-Focused Product Range :

VH Global Export supplies high-demand spices including turmeric (Curcuma longa), cumin seeds (Cuminum cyminum), red chilli (Capsicum annuum), coriander seeds (Coriandrum sativum), black pepper (Piper nigrum), fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, sesame seeds, cardamom, star anise, and customized blended spices.

Built for Bulk Buyers :

- Container load supply (20ft / 40ft)

- Custom packaging & private labeling

- Flexible specifications as per buyer requirement

- Consistent quality across shipments

- Strong export documentation support

Quality & Compliance :

All products are processed under hygienic conditions and comply with FSSAI standards. Each shipment undergoes strict quality checks to meet international import requirements.

Reliable Export Execution :

VH Global Export focuses on timely shipment, transparent communication, and long-term partnerships with global buyers.

Serving Global Markets :

The company supplies to North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, focusing on repeat and long-term business.

Operational Strength :

With access to strong sourcing networks and scalable supply capacity, VH Global Export is equipped to handle repeat bulk orders while maintaining consistent quality and timely dispatch.

For inquiries, samples, and pricing :

VH Global Export

Website: https://vhglobalexport.com

Email: export@vhglobalexport.com

Phone: +91 9328008893

Location: Rajkot, Gujarat, India – 360007

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