The Full Plate by Satish Jha Launched at India International Centre, New Delhi

Launch of The Full Plate by Satish Jha at the India International Center, New Delhi on March 24, 2026 The Full Plate Cover Picture Satish Jha

The Full Plate is a humane, actionable blueprint for India’s development, integrating economic insight, governance experience, and community‑driven innovation.

The Full Plate is about nourishing young minds with dignity, discipline, and discovery. True education transforms every child into a builder of the nation.”” — Satish Jha

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Full Plate , a major new contribution to India’s development discourse by noted editor, thinker, and policy commentator Satish Jha , was launched at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. The event was presided over by former Union Minister, Suresh Prabhu, who praised the book for “its moral clarity and its insistence on development rooted in dignity and capability.”The launch drew an audience of distinguished leaders and public intellectuals, including:* Sanjeev Chopra, former Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration* Bhaskar Chatterjee, former Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and architect of India’s CSR mandate* Sudhakar Singh, Member of Parliament from Bihar, known for his integrity and candor* Sitaram Gupta, prominent CSR activist* Rusen Kumar, founder of India CSR and curator of the book’s CSR‑policy framingThe book carries a Foreword by Amitabh Kant, one of India’s most visible civil servants and Jha’s contemporary from JNU, and a powerful endorsement by Sam Pitroda, a leading architect of India’s technological transformation.About the BookThe Full Plate presents a humane, actionable blueprint for India’s development, integrating economic insight, governance experience, and community‑driven innovation. It argues that national progress must expand dignity, capability, and opportunity for every citizen, linking policy, technology, and social design into a unified framework for inclusive growth.A Trilogy of Ideas Across Three DecadesThe Full Plate is positioned by reviewers as the third major milestone in a three‑decade intellectual arc spanning:1. Amartya Sen’s Development as Freedom — redefining development as expansion of human capabilities2. Banerjee & Duflo’s Poor Economics — grounding development in evidence and behavioural insight3. Satish Jha’s The Full Plate — synthesizing policy, technology, and social imagination into a practical national agendaThis trilogy traces the evolution of India’s development thinking from theory to evidence to actionable design.Voices Endorsing the BookAmitabh Kant“Satish Jha brings rare clarity and strategic depth to the question of India’s future. The Full Plate is a compelling blueprint for a nation determined to expand opportunity for all.”Sam Pitroda“This book connects policy, technology, and people with uncommon insight. Satish offers a roadmap for India that is bold, humane, and deeply grounded in practical experience.”Event ReflectionsChief Guest Suresh Prabhu highlighted the book’s relevance to India’s next decade of reforms, noting its emphasis on education , technology, and community‑led development. Speakers underscored the book’s potential to influence policy thinking and institutional design at a time when India is redefining its development priorities.For Media & CommunicationEmail: support@pinewoodsystems.inPhone: +91‑9910022922Website: https://www.pinewoodsystems.in/

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