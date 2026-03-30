Budget Priorities and Digital Transformation Trends in Defense IT Spending Market Outlook 2026–2035

Defense IT Spending Market Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Defense IT Spending Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Defense IT Spending Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The defense IT spending market is dominated by a mix of global defense contractors and specialized information technology and cybersecurity solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced command and control systems, secure cloud computing infrastructures, artificial intelligence-driven analytics, cybersecurity frameworks, and integrated communication networks to strengthen market presence and maintain mission-critical operational readiness. Emphasis on data security regulations, interoperability across joint and allied forces, modernization of legacy systems, and integration of digital transformation initiatives remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving defense and national security ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Defense IT Spending Market?

• According to our research, Lockheed Martin Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The defense and information technology solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the defense IT spending market, provides a wide range of command and control systems, cybersecurity solutions, cloud and data analytics platforms, secure communications networks, and mission-critical software that support defense modernization programs, intelligence operations, and integrated battlefield management environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Defense IT Spending Market?

Major companies operating in the defense IT spending market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leidos Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Science Applications International Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies Inc., SAP SE, Capgemini SE, RTX Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Leonardo S.p.A., AtkinsRéalis, DXC Technology Company, CACI International Inc., AT&T Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Viasat Inc., Parsons Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Unisys Corporation, Atos SE, Mercury Systems Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Defense IT Spending Market?

• The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 33% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high technological, security, and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent defense compliance requirements, classified program clearances, complex system integration capabilities, long procurement cycles, and the need for proven reliability in mission-critical and national security environments. Leading players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leidos Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Science Applications International Corporation, and BAE Systems PLC. hold notable market shares through diversified defense IT portfolios, long-term government contracts, advanced cybersecurity and command systems capabilities, global defense partnerships, and continuous innovation in secure digital and network-centric warfare technologies. As demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions, cloud-enabled defense platforms, AI-driven analytics, and integrated multi-domain command systems grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and defense modernization initiatives are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Lockheed Martin Corporation (7%)

o Leidos Holdings Inc. (4%)

o Accenture PLC (3%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (3%)

o Microsoft Corporation (3%)

o Amazon Inc. (3%)

o Northrop Grumman Corporation (3%)

o General Dynamics Corporation (2%)

o Science Applications International Corporation (2%)

o BAE Systems PLC (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Defense IT Spending Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the defense IT spending market include Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Qorvo Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Rohm Semiconductor, onsemi, Wolfspeed Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Knowles Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Defense IT Spending Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the defense IT spending market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., WPG Americas, Digi-Key Corporation, Mouser Electronics, Future Electronics, TTI Inc., RS Group, Newark, Fusion Worldwide, NewPower Worldwide, Sager Electronics, Heilind Electronics, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Distrelec Group, Symmetry Electronics, Verical Global, WESCO International.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Defense IT Spending Market?

• Major end users in the defense IT spending market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, RTX Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Boeing Company, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Airbus Defence and Space, Saab AB, Honeywell International Inc., Dassault Aviation, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Rolls-Royce plc, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Anduril Industries LLC, Palantir Technologies Inc., SpaceX, CACI International Inc.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Artificial intelligence-powered operational platforms are transforming the defense IT spending market by enhancing decision-making efficiency, reducing intelligence processing timelines, and enabling real-time situational awareness across mission-critical defense environments.

• Example: In December 2025, the US Department of Defense partnered with Google Gemini to launch a new AI-enabled platform designed to accelerate defense IT capabilities.

• The platform delivers real-time data analysis, advanced threat detection, and predictive modeling to support mission-critical operations, while leveraging machine learning, cloud computing, and natural language processing to provide actionable intelligence, automated workflow prioritization, enhanced cybersecurity monitoring, and seamless integration with existing defense IT infrastructure for secure and scalable deployment.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Strengthening Defense Security Through Continuous Cyber Risk Management Frameworks

• Enhancing Threat Detection And Network Protection With Advanced Cybersecurity Platforms

• Accelerating Data-Driven Defense Operations Through Secure AI Platforms

• Enabling Protected Digital Transformation With Sovereign Cloud And Secure AI Infrastructure

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