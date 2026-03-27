Global Mattifiers Market 2025-2035: Regional Growth Insights & Key Players Evonik, Croda, Clariant

Mattifiers Market Size

Global Mattifiers Market to Surpass USD 309 Million by 2036 as ""Matte-Finish"" Trends Pivot from Aesthetics to Performance

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Mattifiers Market is entering a high-velocity growth phase, valued at USD 138.0 million in 2026 and projected to surge to USD 309.14 million by 2036, according to a new strategic analysis by Fact.MR. This expansion, moving at a CAGR of 8.4%, represents a structural shift in how beauty and industrial formulators approach surface reflection and sensory experience.No longer just a ""shine-control"" additive, modern mattifiers have become essential specialty ingredients. The market is currently being reshaped by two dominant forces: the ""skinification"" of makeup—where consumers demand matte finishes that don't dry out the skin—and a rigorous industrial pivot toward low-gloss, high-durability coatings in the automotive and architectural sectors.For Details Deep insights, Please Request A sample report for Free: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8098 Quick Stats: Mattifiers Market Outlook (2026–2036)Metric DetailsMarket Value (2026) USD 138.0 MillionProjected Value (2036) USD 309.14 MillionIncremental Opportunity USD 171.14 MillionCompound Annual Growth (CAGR) 8.4%Dominant Segment Silica-based (53.0% Share)Leading Application Cosmetics (64.0% Share)Market Dynamics: Beyond the SurfaceThe transition from standard surface treatments to high-performance mattifying systems is driven by three fundamental industry shifts:The Clean Beauty Mandatary: Formulators are moving away from synthetic fillers toward starch-based and plant-derived mattifiers to meet ""Natural"" and ""Clean"" certification standards.Precision Industrial Coatings: Manufacturers in the automotive and furniture sectors are adopting advanced silica and polymer-based agents to achieve sophisticated ""satin"" and ""flat"" finishes without compromising the protective integrity of the film.The Humid Market Surge: Rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific—specifically China (10.7% CAGR) and India (9.8% CAGR)—is fueling a massive demand for long-wear, oil-absorbing cosmetic formulations.""The competitive landscape is no longer just about reducing gloss; it's about particle size engineering,"" says a Fact.MR lead analyst. ""Top-tier manufacturers are winning by co-developing ingredients that offer a 'blurring' effect in cosmetics while maintaining the manufacturing efficiency required for high-volume industrial lines.""Competitive Landscape & InnovationCompetition is intensifying around purity certification and sensory performance. Key players such as Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, and BASF SE are leading the charge in developing multifunctional ingredients that offer both mattification and secondary benefits like SPF boosting or sebum regulation.While growth is robust, the market faces headwinds from raw material price volatility and the complexity of integrating advanced materials into existing low-cost manufacturing frameworks. However, for decision-makers, the absolute dollar opportunity of USD 171.14 million over the next decade justifies the investment in high-grade, certified mattifying technologies.For instant access to this report, click “Buy Now” or connect with our analyst for customization https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8098 Related Market Intelligence ReportsTitanium Alloys Market https://www.factmr.com/report/2799/titanium-alloys-market Tinplate Market https://www.factmr.com/report/3914/tinplate-market Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market https://www.factmr.com/report/3478/thermoplastic-vulcanizates-tpv-market Synthetic Silica Glass Market https://www.factmr.com/report/synthetic-silica-glass-market

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