Influential Women Spotlights Pamela J. Uren: Driving Growth Through Strategic Category Leadership

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Data-Driven Strategy, Relationship Building, and Multicultural Insight to Deliver Sustainable ProfitabilityMilwaukee, Wisconsin — Pamela J. Uren, MBA, is a seasoned Strategic Category Manager with more than 20 years of experience in the grocery retail and consumer packaged goods industry. Recognized for her ability to drive growth and profitability, Pamela specializes in category management, vendor relations, multicultural market strategy, and profit-and-loss oversight. Her expertise spans center store grocery, health and beauty care, and multicultural segments, where she consistently delivers measurable results through strategic planning, collaboration, and operational excellence.Pamela holds an Executive MBA from the University of St. Thomas and a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing/Marketing Management from Concordia University-St. Paul, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. Throughout her career, she has held key roles with organizations including Marsh Supermarkets, Roundy’s, a Kroger Division, and SuperValu, where she led initiatives to optimize inventory management, enhance merchandising execution, and strengthen vendor partnerships. Her approach combines strategic insight with hands-on operational knowledge, ensuring alignment between internal teams and external partners.At the core of Pamela’s success is her ability to build strong relationships, prioritize accountability, and maintain a results-driven mindset. By focusing on people—both customers and team members—she has consistently achieved sustainable growth and long-term profitability. Her leadership style emphasizes collaboration, clear communication, and a commitment to excellence in every aspect of her work.Pamela credits one of the most impactful pieces of career advice she has received as the importance of documenting achievements and taking ownership of her contributions. She believes that understanding organizational processes, such as budget cycles and performance reviews, allows professionals to create opportunities for advancement and influence outcomes more effectively.Pamela encourages young women entering the industry to invest in relationship-building with vendors, colleagues, and customers, while also developing strong negotiation skills. She emphasizes that success is shaped not only by technical knowledge and metrics but also by the ability to collaborate and communicate effectively.Looking ahead, Pamela sees a significant opportunity in leveraging multicultural insights to better serve diverse consumer populations. At the same time, she recognizes ongoing challenges in adapting to rapid changes in supply chain management, digital retail tools, and inventory systems, all while maintaining profitable growth.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Pamela is deeply committed to community service. She has volunteered with organizations such as End Hunger, Tunnels to Towers, the Wisconsin Humane Society, and Feeding America, supporting initiatives that strengthen communities and promote responsible corporate citizenship. Outside of work, she enjoys boating, shooting sports, and spending time with her English Bulldog and Border Collie Australian Shepherd mix.Guided by values of integrity, accountability, and results-driven leadership, Pamela J. Uren continues to make a meaningful impact both professionally and personally, exemplifying what it means to lead with purpose and dedication.Learn More about Pamela J. Uren:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/pamela-uren Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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