Influential Women Recognizes Dot Piazzola for Driving Innovation in SAP and Enterprise Technology

WEST NEWFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solution Advisor Expert at SAP Leverages Decades of Experience to Transform Business Processes and Empower Industry GrowthWest Newfield, Maine — Dot Piazzola is a seasoned IT and enterprise software professional specializing in SAP solutions, with a deep focus on the retail and fashion industries. Currently serving as a Solution Advisor Expert at SAP, Dot brings more than three decades of experience in business process consulting, IT business analysis, and SAP S/4HANA implementation. Throughout her career, she has helped organizations streamline operations, enhance system efficiency, and optimize business processes to deliver measurable and lasting results.Dot holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Maine and has built a distinguished career through a series of impactful leadership and consulting roles. Her experience includes serving as a Business Process Principal Consultant at SAP, Senior Manager of IT for Customer Order Management at Cole Haan, and a Business Consultant for nearly four decades. Her areas of expertise span SAP S/4HANA deployment, order management, retail and fashion business processes, and change management.Her commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through her SAP certifications, including credentials in Exploring SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and SAP Professional Architect designations. These accomplishments reflect her dedication to staying at the forefront of evolving technologies and continuously enhancing her skill set.Beyond her professional achievements, Dot has made significant contributions to the broader SAP community. She served as Program Chair for the Apparel and Footwear Solution at the Americas’ SAP Users’ Group (ASUG) for over ten years, playing a key role in shaping thought leadership, sharing best practices, and advancing innovation across the industry.Dot attributes her success to maintaining an open mind and a genuine eagerness to learn. By embracing new challenges and opportunities, she has continually expanded her expertise across diverse industries and projects. She credits the best career advice she has received—keep moving forward, invest in continued education, collaborate with others, and mentor those around you—as instrumental in her growth and longevity in the field.She encourages young women entering the technology industry to recognize the value of their perspectives. Dot advises them to ask questions, embrace their individuality, think creatively, and strive to make a meaningful impact every day. She believes that confidence and curiosity are essential qualities for thriving in a constantly evolving industry.Dot also acknowledges the challenges facing her field today, including expanding client bases, effectively marketing complex software solutions, and staying ahead of industry competition. However, she views these challenges as opportunities to innovate, strengthen business relationships, and demonstrate the value of technology-driven transformation.Guided by integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence, Dot Piazzola is known for her ability to translate complex technological concepts into actionable business solutions. Her collaborative approach and dedication to mentoring others have made her a trusted advisor to clients and colleagues alike, solidifying her reputation as a leader in enterprise technology and SAP innovation.Learn More about Dot Piazzola:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Dot-Piazzola Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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