ForTest Introduces the New K Series: the Next Generation of Tools for Industrial Leak Testing

Corporate Logo ForTest 2026 New K-Series Leak Tester ForTest Use of ForTest leak tester in metrology laboratory

ForTest announces the new K Series: seven air leak testing instruments with dual-core processors, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and industrial fieldbus support.

The result is a universal Series of leak testers, robust, zero-maintenance instrument suited to any testing process.” — Fabrizio Benatti

MODENA, EMILIA-ROMAGNA, ITALY, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForTest, an Italian company born in the biomedical district with over thirty years of experience in designing and manufacturing equipment for air leak testing, announces the launch of the new K Series.

True to its "We know the leak" positioning, ForTest brings to market seven next-generation instruments that redefine performance, flexibility and connectivity standards for industrial air leak testing.

At the heart of every K Series model is a dual-core processor that simultaneously handles high-precision measurement and the entire communication platform, ensuring maximum response speed and signal stability even under the most demanding conditions. Each instrument in the series comes standard with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a digital I/O connector, USB ports and RS232/RS485 serial ports, enabling seamless integration into any production environment.

The K Series is available in three form factors to suit different operational contexts.

The mini K3 format, measuring 110×110×110 mm and weighing just 1 kg, is designed for direct integration into high-throughput automated lines where space is limited and test cycles must be fast and reliable.

The small K5 format (160×140×180 mm, 2.5 kg) is the entry-level solution, featuring a 3.5-inch capacitive touch-screen display on tempered glass, a dynamic LED bar and a backlit keypad.

The medium K7 format (220×140×250 mm, 4 kg) represents the K7000 leak tester series, with a 5.7-inch TFT display, 300 storable test programs, an advanced results archive and optional support for Profinet, Ethernet/IP, EtherCAT and Modbus RTU fieldbuses.

In terms of measurement technologies, the K Series covers the three main methodologies used in industrial air leak testing. Absolute pressure decay testing is available on five of the seven models (K3990, K3890, K5990, K7890, K7990) and delivers high precision with resolution down to 0.001 mbar.

Differential measurement, featured in the K3060 model, compares the pressure of the part under test against a sealed reference volume, offering extremely high sensitivity for micro volumes down to 50 cc, typical of the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The flagship innovation of the entire range is the Dual Absolute™ technology, patented by ForTest and available on the K7090 model: a system that structurally overcomes the limitations of conventional differential measurement — master instability, pneumatic circuit complexity, scheduled maintenance — by integrating four distinct measurement modes in a single instrument: absolute decay, classical differential, Dual Absolute and Zero Central.

The result is a universal, robust, zero-maintenance instrument suited to any testing process.

Two K Series models — the K3890 in mini format and the K7890 in medium format — are available in a dual-channel configuration, with two independent measurement channels that allow simultaneous testing of two parts, doubling throughput without increasing footprint. This configuration is particularly well suited to testing symmetrical components such as headlights, double covers and parts with two separate chambers.

The variety of sizes and technologies makes the K Series suitable for the main sectors of manufacturing industry: automotive and e-mobility for testing components, motors and batteries; medical and pharmaceutical for high-sensitivity testing of devices and sterile packaging; hydraulics and pneumatics for verifying valves and pressurized circuits; aerospace and defense for safety-critical, high-reliability testing; home appliances and packaging for integration into high-throughput lines.

A further distinguishing feature of the K Series is its compatibility with MyForTest, ForTest's new proprietary cloud platform for centralized and secure management of test data. Through MyForTest, data collected by K Series instruments can be aggregated in real time from multiple production lines and analyzed with advanced tools for statistics, anomaly detection and reporting. The result is a fully digitized and traceable quality management system that turns every leak test into structured, permanently retrievable data.

The new K Series is available from March 2026.

For more information on models, technical specifications, integration options and the MyForTest platform, visit www.fortest.com or contact ForTest directly.

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