Performance Enhancements Fueling Carbon Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Outlook 2026–2035

Carbon Fiber Composites In Aerospace Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Carbon Fiber Composites In Aerospace Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The carbon fiber composites in aerospace market are dominated by a mix of global aerospace material manufacturers and specialized advanced composite firms. Companies are focusing on high-strength lightweight carbon fiber composites, resin systems, thermoplastic and thermoset materials, and enhanced manufacturing processes to strengthen market presence and meet stringent aircraft performance and safety standards. Emphasis on fuel efficiency, structural durability, regulatory compliance, and integration of next-generation lightweight materials remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving aerospace and aircraft manufacturing sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Carbon Fiber Composites In Aerospace Market?

• According to our research, Toray Industries Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The advanced materials and aerospace composites division of the company, which is directly involved in the carbon fiber composites in aerospace market, provides a wide range of high-strength carbon fiber fabrics, prepregs, resin systems, and composite structural components that support aircraft manufacturing, lightweight structures, and regulated aerospace manufacturing environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Carbon Fiber Composites In Aerospace Market?

Major companies operating in the carbon fiber composites in aerospace market are Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay S.A., Teijin Carbon Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., Hyosung Advanced Materials, GKN Aerospace, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Zoltek Companies Inc., Aernnova Aerospace S.A., BGF Industries Inc., FDC Composites Inc., Royal Engineered Composites, Bally Ribbon Mills, DowAksa LLC (Aksa Karbon ve İleri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Şti.), A&P Technology Inc., Clearwater Composites LLC, Epsilon Composite, Creedx Composites, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Kineco Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Carbon Fiber Composites In Aerospace Market?

• The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 32% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent aerospace safety standards, compliance with aircraft certification regulations, precision material engineering requirements, and the need for reliability in aircraft manufacturing and aerospace environments. Leading players such as Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay S.A., Teijin Carbon Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., Hyosung Advanced Materials, GKN Aerospace, and Formosa Plastics Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified carbon fiber and composite material portfolios, long-term aerospace contracts, advanced research and development capabilities, global manufacturing and supply networks, and continuous innovation in lightweight structural solutions. As demand for high-performance carbon fiber composites, fuel-efficient aircraft structures, and advanced aerospace materials grows, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and capacity expansions are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Toray Industries Inc. (5%)

o Hexcel Corporation (4%)

o Solvay S.A. (4%)

o Teijin Carbon Co. Ltd. (4%)

o SGL Carbon SE (3%)

o Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (3%)

o Spirit AeroSystems Inc. (3%)

o Hyosung Advanced Materials (2%)

o GKN Aerospace (2%)

o Formosa Plastics Corporation (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Carbon Fiber Composites In Aerospace Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the carbon fiber composites in aerospace market include Toray Industries, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solvay S.A., Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon SE, Gurit Holding AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Zoltek Companies, Inc., Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd., Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd., China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd., Hyosung Advanced Materials, Ltd., GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Owens Corning, Inc., BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., LG Chem, Ltd., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Celanese Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Carbon Fiber Composites In Aerospace Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the carbon fiber composites in aerospace market include Avnet, Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., W.W. Grainger, Inc., RS Components plc, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Future Electronics Inc., Newark (Premier Farnell), TTI, Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, Macnica, Inc., Westburne Electrical Supply Inc., Electrocomponents plc, EET Group A/S, Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, Bechtle AG, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., ScanSource, Inc., Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, and ASBIS Enterprises PLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Carbon Fiber Composites In Aerospace Market?

• Major end users in the carbon fiber composites in aerospace market include The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Bombardier Inc., Embraer S.A., Safran S.A., Leonardo S.p.A., Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Dassault Aviation SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, COMAC, Irkut Corporation, Textron Inc., United Technologies Corporation, AeroVironment, Inc., Bell Textron Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Saab AB, Sukhoi Company, and ATR Aircraft.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Spread tow fabrics with engineered gaps are transforming the carbon fiber composites in aerospace market by enhancing structural performance, improving manufacturability, and reducing weight and material waste in advanced aerospace components.

• Example: In March 2023, TeXtreme launched textreme gapped UD material, an innovative unidirectional carbon fiber fabric featuring engineered gaps between spread tows.

• These controlled gaps facilitate faster and more uniform resin infusion, reduce manufacturing cycle times, minimize dry spots and voids, and optimize fiber alignment and low areal weight, enabling the production of stronger, lighter composite structures with less manual labor across a range of aerospace applications.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing Aerospace Structural Performance With High-Performance Intermediate Modulus Carbon Fibers

• Supporting Next-Generation Clean Aviation Through Advanced Lightweight Composites

• Driving Sustainability With Low-Emission, High-Performance Carbon Fiber Materials

• Streamlining Manufacturing And Strengthening Aircraft Structures With High-Speed Thermal Welding Technology

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