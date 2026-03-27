Saudi Hospital KFSH Wins Sigma’s Healthy Work Environment Award

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) has received the Healthy Work Environment Award in the Clinical Category from Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing; a global leader in advancing the nursing profession. The Healthy Work Environment award recognizes KFSH’s commitment to creating a comprehensive work environment that supports healthcare professionals and enhances their professional experience. The honor was presented at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., attended by nursing leaders, experts, and representatives from healthcare institutions worldwide.This recognition reflects KFSH’s ongoing efforts to strengthen workplace wellbeing, particularly through its Immediate Psychological Support Program for nursing staff. Activated when healthcare practitioners experience workplace stress, the program deploys trained responders to provide on-site psychological support within the clinical setting. This approach promotes professional balance, safeguards staff wellbeing, and helps sustain high-quality care delivery in the most demanding healthcare environments.The award is based on structured criteria that assesses the overall quality of work environments in healthcare institutions. It measures the impact of organizational initiatives on staff experience, performance sustainability, and the level of professional support available, reinforcing a healthy workplace culture that strengthens operational readiness and ensures long-term service excellence.Sigma Theta Tau International is one of the world’s most prominent nursing organizations, with more than 100,000 members and over 600 chapters globally. The organization is dedicated to advancing nursing leadership and professional practice. The Healthy Work Environment Award is presented to institutions that demonstrate a strong commitment to fostering supportive workplaces through a comprehensive framework that addresses physical, psychological, and social wellbeing, while encouraging employee engagement and professional growth.King Faisal Specialist Hospital Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek to be amongst the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026

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