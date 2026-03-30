Automation and Warehouse Optimization Trends in Intralogistics Market Outlook 2026–2035

Intralogistics Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Intralogistics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The intralogistics market is dominated by a mix of global material handling equipment manufacturers, warehouse automation providers, and specialized robotics and software solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced warehouse automation technologies, intelligent material handling systems, robotics integration, real-time warehouse management software, and data-driven operational optimization to strengthen market presence and meet the rapidly evolving demands of modern supply chains. Emphasis on operational efficiency, faster order fulfillment, scalability of warehouse operations, labor cost reduction, and seamless integration with e-commerce and distribution networks remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving logistics and warehouse automation ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Intralogistics Market?

• According to our research, Daifuku Co. Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s intralogistics and automation solutions division, which is directly involved in the intralogistics market, provides a broad range of automated material handling systems including automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyor and sortation systems, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and warehouse control software that support efficient goods movement, high-throughput warehouse operations, order fulfillment accuracy, and scalable logistics infrastructure across manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce facilities.

Who Are The Major Players In The Intralogistics Market?

Major companies operating in the intralogistics market are Daifuku Co. Ltd., KION Group AG, SSI Schaefer Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich AG, TGW Logistics Group, KNAPP AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Interroll Holding AG, DSV A/S, Bastian Solutions LLC, GreyOrange, Locus Robotics Corporation, Fortna Inc., Fives Group, System Logistics, Viastore Systems, Stow Group, Mecalux S.A., Godrej Enterprises Group, BEUMER Group, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Kardex Group, Hörmann Group, Element Logic, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH, Frazier Industrial Company, DHL Group, GEBHARDT Intralogistics Group GmbH & Co. KG, XNG Automation Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Intralogistics Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 3% of total market revenue in 2024. This market structure reflects relatively low entry barriers but high technological differentiation, driven by the growing need for warehouse automation, intelligent material handling systems, scalable logistics infrastructure, and the integration of robotics, sensors, and warehouse management software across distribution and manufacturing facilities. Leading players such as Daifuku Co. Ltd., KION Group AG, SSI Schaefer Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich AG, TGW Logistics Group, KNAPP AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd., and Interroll Holding AG hold notable market shares through comprehensive intralogistics portfolios, strong partnerships with logistics providers and e-commerce companies, global installation and service networks, and continuous innovation in automation technologies, robotics, and data-driven warehouse optimization solutions. As demand for faster order fulfilment, efficient inventory management, labour cost reduction, and scalable logistics operations increases, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion of automated warehouse infrastructure are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Daifuku Co. Ltd. (1%)

o KION Group AG (0.4%)

o SSI Schaefer Group (0.3%)

o Toyota Industries Corporation (0.3%)

o Honeywell International Inc. (0.3%)

o Jungheinrich AG (0.3%)

o TGW Logistics Group (0.2%)

o KNAPP AG (0.2%)

o Murata Machinery, Ltd. (0.1%)

o Interroll Holding AG (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Intralogistics Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the intralogistics market include Bosch Rexroth AG, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, SMC Corporation, THK Co. Ltd., SKF Group, and Nidec Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Intralogistics Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the intralogistics market include W.W. Grainger Inc., Motion Industries Inc., RS Group plc, Fastenal Company, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Würth Group, Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company Inc., Anixter International Inc., and Radwell International.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Intralogistics Market?

• Major end users in the intralogistics market include Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, JD.com Inc., DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Home Depot Inc., Target Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Lowe’s Companies Inc., and Tesco PLC.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Establishing advanced intralogistics experience centres is transforming the intralogistics market by enabling companies to showcase integrated automation technologies, improve customer engagement, and support faster adoption of intelligent warehouse solutions.

• Example: In May 2024, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft launched the jungheinrich experience centre, an advanced demonstration facility designed to showcase integrated warehouse automation technologies and connected material handling solutions.

• Its immersive demonstration environment integrates warehouse management systems (WMS), IoT-enabled equipment, and lithium-ion powered material handling trucks, allowing customers to experience automated warehouse workflows, evaluate operational efficiency, and accelerate adoption of advanced intralogistics solutions.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Specialized Mobile Robotics To Enhance Efficiency And Agility In Micro-Fulfillment Centers

• Leveraging Automation Solution Suites Driving High-Density, High-Throughput Warehouse Optimization

• Developing Modular Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems To Enhance Warehouse Efficiency And Scalability

• Integrating AI-Driven Robotic Induction Systems That Enhance Warehouse Throughput And Material Handling Efficiency



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