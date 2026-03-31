Stephen Corba Addresses Clinical Research, Comparator Sourcing, and Drug Cost Reduction

Stephen Corba

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Corba, a healthcare logistics and clinical research infrastructure professional with more than 20 years of experience, today issued a statement addressing recent public reporting related to prescription drug sourcing, while reaffirming his long-standing commitment to patient access, clinical research integrity, and responsible pharmaceutical supply chain practices.“Our mission has always been to support the advancement of medicine safely, ethically, and with patients at the center,” said Corba. “While we cannot litigate an ongoing matter in the media, it is important to provide context around the work and its purpose — supporting physicians, researchers, and sponsors in advancing treatments that benefit patients.”Corba stated that, to the best of his understanding and the guidance available at the time, supply-chain pedigree documentation and sourcing records were maintained through established wholesaler and distribution processes consistent with industry standards during that period. He emphasized that all medicines involved were used strictly to support clinical trials and research efforts. No products were ever repackaged, resold, or billed to insurance by the organizations he was involved with. The characterization of these activities as a “black market scheme” is inaccurate and should never have been made.“Medicines involved in these programs were intended to — and did — support clinical research aimed at improving patient outcomes,” Corba added. “In many cases, these therapies were provided to trial participants at no cost, enabling critical investigations while maintaining patient access and safety.”Comparator Sourcing and Its Role in Drug Cost ReductionCorba highlighted the critical role of comparator sourcing in enabling clinical trials, particularly in the development of biosimilars that increase market competition and contribute to long-term drug cost reduction.“Clinical trials require reliable access to comparator medicines,” he said. “Without dependable sourcing, studies cannot proceed on schedule, delaying the development of treatments that ultimately improve patient access and help reduce costs.”Industry data supports the broader impact of biosimilar development. A study by RAND Corporation projects that biosimilars will generate approximately $38.4 billion in savings for the U.S. healthcare system between 2021 and 2025. Additional data from the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM) and the IQVIA Institute indicates that biosimilars have already delivered over $56 billion in cumulative savings since their introduction, with continued growth expected as adoption expands.Clinical Research Infrastructure, Policy Alignment, and Market CompetitionCorba noted that efforts to expand clinical research infrastructure and improve comparator sourcing align with broader U.S. policy initiatives focused on drug pricing and healthcare accessibility, including federal measures emphasizing affordability, supply chain resilience, and increased competition.“Policy sets the direction, but execution at the infrastructure level determines whether those outcomes are achieved,” Corba said. “Reliable clinical trial support and sourcing are essential to bringing competitive therapies to market.”He added that pharmaceutical supply chains and regulatory frameworks have evolved significantly over the past decade, with clearer compliance standards and more structured distribution pathways now in place.“In today’s environment, many of the challenges that existed years ago are addressed differently,” he said. “What remains constant is the importance of patient safety, research integrity, and compliance.”Commitment to Transparency and Patient AccessCorba reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and stated that he will continue to address the matter through appropriate legal and regulatory channels.“Lowering drug costs in the United States and improving patient access to life-saving therapies has always been the goal,” he said. “We respect the role of accurate reporting and the importance of factual context. Our focus remains on advancing medicine responsibly and ensuring patients have access to therapies that improve lives.”Sources & References• RAND Corporation – “Biosimilar Drugs Could Generate $38.4 Billion in Savings over Five Years”• Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM) – 2025 U.S. Generic & Biosimilar Medicines Savings Report• IQVIA Institute – “Biosimilars in the United States 2023–2027”About Stephen CorbaStephen Corba has over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical logistics, comparator sourcing, and clinical research supply. His work focuses on supporting clinical trials and enabling access to medicines required for therapeutic development. For more information, visit https://www.stephencorba.com

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