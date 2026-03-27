Released Shares a Transformative Journey of Faith, Survival, and a Message From Beyond

Released (Swords, Double-Edged Words Book 1) by Kaya Gibson

Author Kaya Gibson reveals a powerful memoir of resilience, literal death experience, and spiritual awakening centered on truth, love, and hope.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RELEASED offers readers a deeply personal and spiritually profound memoir that explores survival, transformation, and the power of faith. In this compelling first installment, Kaya Gibson shares her extraordinary life journey marked by physical challenges, profound loss, and a life-changing encounter that reshaped her knowledge of human existence.

From an early diagnosis of muscular dystrophy (a hospital assault injury, cover-up) to enduring debilitating illness and grief from her mother dying at 6 years old, Gibson’s life has been defined by resilience and determination. Despite ongoing hardships, she continued to face each challenge with strength. However, it was a devastating automobile accident that became the turning point in her story, claiming the life of her and her husband, then given a choice to return.

In that critical moment, Gibson describes the death experience that took her beyond the physical world to what many call heaven, a place she describes as home. For her, this experience was not only transformative but purposeful, as she returned with a message centered on truth, love, and spiritual reconciliation from Source for humanity.

Through vivid storytelling, Gibson recounts her journey with honesty and resolve, offering readers insight into both her challenges, awakening, and solutions for the human identity crisis, and spiritual dis-ease humanity is experiencing. Her narrative explores themes of faith, purpose, and the enduring strength of the human spirit, while emphasizing her knowledge that love is the most powerful Source guiding humanity.

The inspiration behind the book is in Gibson’s vow to share her experiences and the message she was given for humanity. Her story serves as a testimony, encouragement, and empowerment, inviting readers to reflect on their own lives and consider the deeper meaning behind their challenges.

This memoir is especially meaningful for readers interested in spiritual journeys, personal transformation, and stories of overcoming adversity. It speaks to those seeking truth, healing, and a greater knowledge of life beyond the physical realm.

Kaya Gibson brings a sincere and powerful voice to her writing, shaped by lived experience and spiritual knowledge. Released stands as a testament to resilience, faith, and the possibility of transformation even in the face of profound calamity. The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/072KVCWY

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