Birdfy Smart Feeders Are the Perfect Choice to Capture the Enchanting World of Hummingbirds

Birdfy smart feeders with cameras capture every shimmer of hummingbirds.

Birdfy smart hummingbird feeders are designed to capture the beauty of the world's smallest bird species.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With spring waking up the land, hummingbirds — the world's smallest bird species and magnificent avian friends with iridescent feathers — are now on their way back to North America.

Traveling up to 20 miles a day, these energetic birds need to constantly fuel their flight. Their energy primarily comes from feeding on copious nectar in blossoms. In order to do so, they have mastered the incredible feat of hovering in the air, beating their wings up to 80 times per second.

Catering to these special needs, smart hummingbird feeders provide extra food sources to fuel their migratory journey. Birdfy — the leading innovator in smart birding solutions — has released a series of devices just for this purpose.

Equipped with advanced camera systems, Birdfy’s products are also designed to capture the shimmer and glitter of hummers. Breathtaking moments of these dazzling aerial acrobats will never fail to make a birder’s day.

With the springtime migration underway, it's time to put out these smart devices, and grab tickets to the spectacular nature show in your backyard.

A Smart Gateway to the Enchanting World of Hummingbirds

As a key player in smart birdwatching solutions, Birdfy has released in the market three smart feeders tailored for hummingbirds. Being part of Birdfy's smart ecosystem, they send instant "bird's here" alerts, with built-in AI that identifies more than 150 hummingbird species. Nature lovers can livestream or watch stunning moments of iridescent hummers anywhere, anytime with just a tap on the screen.

Birdfy Hum Feeder Duo: The smart feeder features a 2K dual-camera system, capturing every shimmer of hummingbirds' feathers in stunning detail. From two different angles, it can document these remarkable creatures pulling off acrobatic feats in slow motion. Having won gold at Muse Design Awards 2024, the product was named a finalist at International Design Excellence Awards 2025. It provides free access to AI features.

Birdfy Hum Feeder, Birdfy Hum Feeder Ruby: These two lightweight feeders are budget-friendly models for hummingbird lovers. With a standard 1080P wide-angle camera, they emerge as the best choice for birders who prefer compact nectar containers. The Birdfy Hum Feeder Ruby is a Silver Winner at Muse Design Awards 2024.

All three products are equipped with an ant moat to keep nectar protected. Ready out of the box, their design ensures effortless setup, and hassle-free maintenance.

About Birdfy

Birdfy — a leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions — is dedicated to raising awareness of bird conservation. Catering to casual birders and birding enthusiasts, Birdfy offers a wide variety of product lines, spanning smart bird feeders, birdhouses, bird baths, and other innovative accessories. It endeavors to elevate the fun, joyous and personalized backyard birdwatching experience by presenting eco-friendly and sustainable birdwatching innovations.

Smart Hummingbird Feeders at Birdfy Official Site:

Birdfy Hum Feeder Duo: https://www.birdfy.com/products/birdfy-hum-feeder

Birdfy Hum Feeder: https://www.birdfy.com/products/birdfy-hum-feeder-mini

Birdfy Hum Feeder Ruby: https://www.birdfy.com/products/birdfy-hum-feeder-ruby

Smart Hummingbird Feeders at Amazon:

Birdfy Hum Feeder Duo: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FF4HHWPQ

Birdfy Hum Feeder: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DQXSVNZL

Birdfy Hum Feeder Ruby: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F9YHR29P

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