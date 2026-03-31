Rising Digital Ad Costs Are Prompting a Shift Among Local Businesses

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Changes in search behaviour are influencing how local businesses approach visibility, customer discovery, and long-term growth.

Don’t wait until you feel ready—clarity comes from action. The ones who win aren’t the smartest, they’re the fastest to execute.” — Harry Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital advertising costs continue climbing across Southeast Asia, a growing number of local businesses are beginning to reassess a long-standing assumption: that growth depends on spending more.In Malaysia, small and mid-sized enterprises are reporting steadily increasing customer acquisition costs, particularly across platforms such as Facebook and Google Ads. What once delivered predictable leads now requires higher budgets to maintain the same level of visibility.But beneath this shift, a quieter transition is taking place.Rather than competing on ad spend, some businesses are rethinking where — and how — they are discovered.“If you’re not visible when customers search, you’re not competing — you’re being replaced,” says SEO strategist Harry Tan, who has spent over a decade studying how local search behaviour influences business growth.Tan points to Google Maps — particularly the “3-Pack” map listings — as one of the most overlooked yet commercially significant placements in today’s digital landscape.When a user searches for services such as “accounting firm Nilai” or “pet hotel Batu Ferringhi,” Google displays three businesses prominently at the top of the local search results. These listings often capture the majority of clicks, calls, and direction requests.“This is where intent is highest,” Tan explains. “These are people making decisions.”Yet many businesses remain absent from these positions, focusing instead on social media activity or paid campaigns that require continuous spending to sustain visibility.From Spending More to Showing Up BetterThe shift reflects a broader change in how businesses approach growth.Traditional digital strategies have long emphasised website traffic — driving users through content, advertising, or social media engagement. While effective at scale, these methods can be less efficient for local businesses that depend on immediate actions such as calls, bookings, or walk-ins.Tan argues that the focus is gradually moving away from traffic acquisition toward search visibility.“As ad costs rise, the businesses that win aren’t spending more,” he says. “They’re showing up where buyers already are.”His approach centres on aligning how a business appears within Google’s local ecosystem. This includes optimising business profiles, building consistent customer reviews, and reinforcing location relevance across online directories.“When Google has clarity about a business — what it does, where it operates, and how customers respond to it — visibility improves,” Tan says.The Competitive Advantage of Being Found FirstThis shift is particularly significant for service-based industries, where decisions are often made quickly and locally. Clinics, restaurants, legal firms, education centres, and automotive services all depend on being discovered at the right moment.“If discovery happens through search, then visibility determines outcome,” Tan notes.In one case, a restaurant moved into Google’s top map listings within weeks and saw a steady increase in inbound enquiries over the following months. More notably, the business was able to reduce its reliance on paid advertising.“That’s the difference,” Tan says. “Ads generate traffic. Visibility generates demand.”The Cost of Being OverlookedDespite these advantages, many businesses continue to prioritise paid channels, drawn by the immediacy of results.Ads deliver visibility quickly — but only as long as budgets are maintained.“The moment you stop spending, the visibility disappears,” Tan explains. “That’s the risk.”In contrast, strong positioning within local search results continues to produce results over time, building momentum through accumulated reviews, engagement, and authority.This creates a widening gap between businesses that invest in positioning and those that rely solely on paid exposure.“The longer you wait, the harder it becomes,” Tan adds. “Because your competitors are not standing still.”A Structural Shift, Not a TrendAs digital ecosystems evolve, the distinction between short-term traffic and long-term visibility is becoming more pronounced.For local businesses navigating rising costs and increased competition, the question is no longer whether to invest in marketing — but how to allocate that investment more effectively.“Most businesses are still thinking in terms of campaigns,” Tan says. “But growth increasingly comes from building systems that continue to generate demand.”In an environment where attention is becoming more expensive, owning visibility on Google Maps may prove to be the more sustainable advantage.Because in today’s market, the businesses that are found first are often the ones that are chosen.

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