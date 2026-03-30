Connected Car Experiences Driving Growth in Automotive Infotainment Market Outlook 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Infotainment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Infotainment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive infotainment market is dominated by a mix of global automotive electronics manufacturers and specialized in-vehicle technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced connected car platforms, integrated multimedia and navigation systems, AI-enabled voice assistants, high-resolution display technologies, and seamless smartphone integration solutions to strengthen market presence and enhance user experience. Emphasis on software-defined vehicle architectures, over-the-air (OTA) updates, cybersecurity frameworks, and compliance with evolving safety and data privacy regulations remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving connected mobility and digital cockpit ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Automotive Infotainment Market?

• According to our research, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries) led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The automotive electronics division of the company, through Harman International Industries, which is directly involved in the automotive infotainment market, provides a wide range of in-vehicle infotainment systems, digital cockpit platforms, connected car solutions, premium audio systems, telematics units, and integrated software solutions that support passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and next-generation connected mobility platforms.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Infotainment Market?

Major companies operating in the automotive infotainment market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries), Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics Inc. (LG Electronics Vehicle Component Solutions), DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Visteon Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, ALPS ALPINE CO. LTD. (Alpine Electronics, Inc.), Sony Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ten Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Tesla Inc., Bose Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Clarion Co. Ltd., FORVIA Faurecia, Infineon Technologies AG, TomTom International BV, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., General Motors Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Blaupunkt GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

How Concentrated Is The Automotive Infotainment Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and integration entry barriers, driven by evolving connectivity standards, stringent automotive safety and cybersecurity regulations, complex software-hardware integration requirements, and the need for reliability and seamless user experience in connected and software-defined vehicle environments. Leading players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries), Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics Inc. (LG Electronics Vehicle Component Solutions), DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Visteon Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, strong OEM partnerships, global manufacturing and distribution networks, and continuous innovation in digital cockpit platforms, connected car technologies, and advanced in-vehicle user interface solutions. As demand for integrated infotainment systems, over-the-air software capabilities, and enhanced in-car connectivity grows, strategic collaborations, software development capabilities, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries) (2%)

o Robert Bosch GmbH (2%)

o LG Electronics Inc. (LG Electronics Vehicle Component Solutions) (2%)

o DENSO Corporation (2%)

o Continental AG (2%)

o Panasonic Corporation (2%)

o Pioneer Corporation (2%)

o Aptiv PLC (2%)

o Visteon Corporation (2%)

o JVCKENWOOD Corporation (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Automotive Infotainment Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the automotive infotainment market include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Corning Incorporated, AGC Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dow Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Yazaki Corporation, Samsung Display Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., SK hynix Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Celanese Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Automotive Infotainment Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the automotive infotainment market include Avnet Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Future Electronics Inc., Digi-Key Corporation, Mouser Electronics Inc., RS Components Ltd., TTI Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., Sager Electronics LLC, WPG Holdings Limited, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, D&H Distributing Co., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Exertis plc, Heilind Electronics Inc., EBV Elektronik, Macnica Inc., LKQ Corporation, Genuine Parts Company, Uni-Select Inc., AutoZone Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Automotive Infotainment Market?

• Major end users in the automotive infotainment market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, Stellantis N.V., Tesla Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Subaru Corporation, Mazda Motor Corporation, Renault Group, BYD Company Limited, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Integrated panoramic digital cockpit systems are transforming the automotive infotainment market by enhancing immersive user experiences, reducing interface fragmentation, and enabling seamless integration of infotainment, driver instrumentation, and connected vehicle functions within a unified digital environment.

• Example: In September 2024, Ford Motor Company introduced the Ford Digital Experience infotainment platform in the Lincoln Nautilus.

• The system features a 48-inch panoramic display stretching across the dashboard, dedicated digital zones for driver and passenger interaction, and cloud-connected software that enables over-the-air updates for continuous feature enhancement, personalization, and an improved in-vehicle digital experience.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Intelligent Infotainment Systems To Power Connected And Electric Vehicle Ecosystems

• Enhancing In-Vehicle Interaction Through AI-Powered Conversational Voice Control

• Expanding Connected Infotainment Platforms To Enable Software-Defined Vehicle Ecosystems

• Optimizing Digital Cockpit Performance Through Unified Vehicle Computing Platforms



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