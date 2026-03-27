Open Banking Market Size to Hit USD 137.4 Billion in 2034 | Grow CAGR by 15.93%

Open banking is growing fast, driven by AI and digital initiatives, rising from USD 35.0B in 2025 to USD 137.4B by 2034 at 15.93% CAGR.

SHERDIAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The open banking market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by global regulatory mandates and standardization, surge in digital payment adoption, and strategic fintech partnerships and data monetization. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒", The global open banking market size reached 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟓.𝟎 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟑𝟕.𝟒 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟗𝟑% during 2026-2034.This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/open-banking-market/requestsample 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:● Market Dynamics● Market Trends and Market Outlook● Competitive Analysis● Industry Segmentation● Strategic Recommendations𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Government-led initiatives serve as a primary catalyst for the expansion of open banking by establishing legal frameworks that mandate secure data sharing. In the United Kingdom, the Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy has recently introduced a Smart Data Accelerator to test new use cases, while the European Union progresses toward the PSD3 framework to harmonize supervision across member states. Similarly, the Consumer Data Right in Australia and the Dodd-Frank Act’s Section 1033 in the United States are compelling banks to provide standardized API access to third-party providers. These regulations aim to enhance market competition and ensure consumer protection by requiring clear consent and data minimization practices. By providing a structured roadmap, these mandates reduce technical barriers and encourage traditional banks to transition from legacy screen-scraping methods to secure, high-capacity API frameworks that support population-scale data sharing.● 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The rapid expansion of the digital payment ecosystem is a significant driver, as consumers and merchants increasingly seek more efficient alternatives to traditional card networks. Global digital banking users have exceeded 3.6 billion, representing a substantial increase from previous years, which creates a massive addressable market for open banking services. In regions like India, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionized the landscape by integrating features like "Credit Line on UPI" and AI-voice-enabled payments, which streamline customer access to credit and transactional services. Merchants are particularly motivated to adopt open banking-powered Account-to-Account (A2A) payments to bypass high card interchange fees and improve profit margins. This shift is supported by the growing use of mobile phones in low-income and rural areas, facilitating broader financial inclusion and driving the demand for real-time, frictionless payment rails across the global economy.● 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Financial institutions are increasingly collaborating with fintech firms to modernize their service delivery and unlock new revenue streams through data monetization. Rather than viewing fintechs as competitors, major banks are adopting Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) models, where they provide the underlying infrastructure for third-party platforms to offer specialized financial products. Companies like Plaid, Tink, and TrueLayer are enabling these connections, allowing banks to leverage their vast repositories of transaction and identity data. This data is highly valuable for high-potential use cases such as automated underwriting and identity verification, which allow lenders to assess creditworthiness with greater accuracy than traditional models. By integrating open banking APIs, institutions can offer hyper-personalized financial insights and value-added services, such as automated budgeting and tailored loan products, which enhance customer engagement and allow banks to diversify their income sources in an increasingly competitive environment.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨-𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐬A major emerging trend is the integration of agentic AI and sophisticated digital co-pilots into banking applications to automate complex financial workflows. Unlike basic chatbots, these AI agents can verify Know Your Customer (KYC) data, draft case notes, and even trigger payments autonomously while remaining fully auditable. Approximately 61% of financial institutions now place generative AI among their top investment priorities, focusing on moving from promise to practical utility. For example, AI-driven systems are being used to monitor user activity such as navigation patterns and typing speed—to provide behavioral authentication and enhance fraud detection. By 2026, these co-pilots are expected to be integrated into the majority of enterprise banking applications, acting on behalf of users to manage travel bookings, loan applications, and portfolio rebalancing, thereby creating a more conversational and adaptive banking experience.● 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬Embedded finance is transforming how financial services are accessed by integrating them directly into everyday digital experiences like e-commerce, ride-hailing, and enterprise software. This trend allows consumers to access lending, insurance, or payment options at the point of need without leaving their primary application. For instance, platforms like Shopify and Amazon utilize open banking APIs to offer Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions and instant capital access to merchants based on real-time financial data. In the transportation sector, apps like Uber and Lyft use integrated digital wallets and financing options to facilitate seamless transactions between drivers and passengers. This "invisible" banking model reduces friction in the customer journey and allows non-financial companies to offer tailored financial solutions, effectively turning every digital interface into a potential point of sale for banking products and services.● 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬The open banking model is rapidly evolving into "Open Finance," expanding data-sharing principles beyond bank accounts to include pensions, insurance, investments, and even non-financial sectors like utilities and telecoms. This shift toward a "Smart Data" economy allows for a more holistic view of a consumer's financial health, enabling hyper-personalized financial management. In the United Kingdom, the Data (Use and Access) Bill is paving the way for this expansion, while Australia’s Consumer Data Right is already evolving to cover broader financial assets. Real-world applications include account aggregation services that provide a unified view of all holdings and "variable recurring payments" (VRP) for automated "sweeping" between accounts to maximize interest or pay down debt. This trend fosters a highly interoperable ecosystem where data flows securely across sectors, empowering consumers with unprecedented control over their personal information and financial destiny.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6327&flag=E 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:● Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A● Crédit Agricole CIB● Finastra● GoCardless Ltd● Mambu● Plaid Inc.● Qwist GmbH● Revolut Ltd● Societe Generale● Tink AB● Token.io Ltd● TrueLayer Ltd𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:● Banking and Capital Markets● Payments● Digital Currencies● Value Added ServicesBanking and Capital Markets represents the largest market segment, driven by customer preferences, technology development, and government regulations like PSD2, fostering competition and innovation.𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:● Cloud-based● On-premisesOn-premises holds the largest share of the industry, preferred by financial institutions for security, control, and compliance with regulations like GDPR.𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:● Bank Channels● App Markets● Distributors● AggregatorsApp Markets represents the leading market segment, driven by consumer demand for convenience and regulatory frameworks that promote innovation in financial services.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● North America (United States, Canada)● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)● Middle East and AfricaEurope leads the market, accounting for the largest share in open banking across major regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicles-market 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/solvent-market 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-purity-alumina-market 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭. 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝, 𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬. 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐬 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

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