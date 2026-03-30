Webtoons Market Outlook 2026–2035: Content Monetization Trends and Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Webtoons Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Webtoons Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The webtoons market is dominated by a mix of global digital entertainment platforms and specialized online comic publishing companies. Companies are focusing on original content development, AI-driven recommendation algorithms, creator monetization models, and cross-media intellectual property (IP) expansion into animation, gaming, and live-action adaptations to strengthen market presence and enhance user engagement. Emphasis on mobile-first consumption, subscription and microtransaction revenue models, localization strategies, and data-driven audience analytics remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, content innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital comics and online storytelling ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Webtoons Market?

• According to our research, NAVER Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 21% market share. The webtoon and digital content division of the company, primarily operated through Naver Webtoon, is directly involved in the webtoons market, providing a comprehensive digital comics platform, creator monetization programs, AI-driven content recommendation systems, and global IP expansion initiatives that support serialized storytelling, cross-border distribution, and multimedia adaptations across animation, film, and streaming platforms.

Who Are The Major Players In The Webtoons Market?

Major companies operating in the webtoons market are NAVER Corporation, Kakao Corporation, KODANSHA, Bilibili Inc., KIDARISTUDIO Inc., Webnovel Inc., Manta Media Inc., Lezhin Entertainment LLC, Piccoma Inc., Webtoon Factory (Media-Participations S.A.), RIDI Corporation, NHN Comico Corporation, Tapas Media Inc., Marvel Entertainment LLC, LINE Digital Frontier Corporation, IZNEO SAS, Delitoon SAS, VIZ Media LLC, Toomics Global Co. Ltd., Mr. Blue Corporation, Contents First Inc., Mangatoon HK Limited, INKR Global Inc., SideWalk Group Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Webtoons Market?

• The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 48% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects strong platform-driven network effects, high content acquisition and IP development costs, advanced algorithmic recommendation capabilities, and significant barriers to scale in global distribution, creator monetization infrastructure, and cross-media content adaptation. Leading players such as NAVER Corporation, Kakao Corporation, KODANSHA, Bilibili Inc., KIDARISTUDIO Inc., Webnovel Inc., Manta Media Inc., Lezhin Entertainment LLC, Piccoma Inc., Webtoon Factory (Media-Participations S.A.)., hold notable market shares through diversified content portfolios, exclusive creator partnerships, global localization strategies, established user bases, integrated payment ecosystems, and continuous investment in original IP development and multimedia expansion. As demand for mobile-first digital entertainment, serialized storytelling, and cross-platform content adaptations grows, strategic collaborations, original content production, and international expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o NAVER Corporation (21%)

o Kakao Corporation (16%)

o KODANSHA (5%)

o Bilibili Inc. (4%)

o KIDARISTUDIO Inc. (1%)

o Webnovel Inc. (0.2%)

o Manta Media Inc. (0.2%)

o Lezhin Entertainment LLC (0.2%)

o Piccoma Inc. (0.2%)

o Webtoon Factory (Media-Participations S.A.) (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Webtoons Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the webtoons market include Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Clip Studio Paint Co. Ltd., Corel Corporation, Wacom Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tencent Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Unity Software Inc., Epic Games Inc., Stripe Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Shopify Inc., Squarespace Inc., Wix.com Ltd., Dropbox Inc., Box Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Figma Inc., Shutterstock Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Webtoons Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the webtoons market include Naver Webtoon Corp., Kakao Entertainment Corp., Lezhin Entertainment Inc., Tappytoon, Tapas Media Inc., WebComics Holdings HK Limited, NHN comico Corporation, Toomics Global Co. Ltd., INKR Global Inc., Izneo SAS, Crunchyroll LLC, LINE Corporation, RIDI Corporation, Bomtoon, MangaToon, Bilibili Inc., Cloudary Holdings Limited, Futabasha Publishers Ltd., Kodansha Ltd., Shueisha Inc., Kadokawa Corporation, Yen Press LLC, Seven Seas Entertainment LLC, Delcourt Group, Panini S.p.A., Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Webtoons Market?

• Major end users in the webtoons market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Netflix Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Snap Inc., X Corp., Spotify Technology S.A., Rakuten Group Inc., Barnes & Noble Inc., Kobo Inc., Audible Inc., Patreon Inc., Substack Inc., Discord Inc., Reddit Inc., KT Corporation, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., China Literature Limited, Weibo Corporation, Coupang Corp., Shopee.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Creator support programs and advanced monetization tools are transforming the webtoons market by strengthening the creator ecosystem, enhancing revenue transparency, and enabling data-driven content growth across global digital platforms.

• Example: In December 2025, Webtoon Entertainment introduced an expanded suite of creator programs including creator residency initiatives, advanced monetization dashboards for Canvas publishers, and enhanced editorial and community support.

• These tools provide real-time insights into readership metrics, revenue performance, and audience engagement, while offering mentorship and development opportunities that improve creator retention, enable scalable global content expansion, and support the development of commercially sustainable and analytics-driven digital publishing models.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Interactive Storytelling Platforms To Enhance User Engagement, And Immersive Digital Comic Experiences

• Leveraging AI-Powered Localization Tools To Expand Global Reach, And Improve Audience Accessibility

• Advancing Mobile-Optimized Scroll Formats To Strengthen Platform Differentiation, And Increase Reader Engagement Across Devices

• Developing Next-Generation Digital Experiences To Drive Innovation In Mobile-First Entertainment And Serialized Online Storytelling

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