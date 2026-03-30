Mallorca Property Market 2026 grows by 9.8 % - Luxury Real Estate remains the Driving Force behind the Growth

property prices in Mallorca 2026 by regions Porta Mallorquina Real Estate Mallorca real estate market 2026

The twelfth time the “Mallorca Holiday Real Estate Market Report 2026”, is compiled by the Centre for Real Estate Studies (CRES), Prof. Dr. Marco Wölfle.

Mallorca is increasingly becoming an international hotspot for luxury property. We are seeing sustained demand that significantly outstrips supply” — Prof. Dr. Marco Wölfle

FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The property market in Mallorca is increasingly emerging as one of the most dynamic luxury markets in Europe. The latest market study, “Mallorca Holiday Real Estate Market Report 2026” , compiled by the Centre for Real Estate Studies (CRES) under the direction of Prof. Dr. Marco Wölfle on behalf of Porta Mallorquina , reveals a clear trend: whilst many European markets are stabilizing, growth in Mallorca is accelerating, particularly in the premium segment.This is the twelfth time the study has been conducted; it is based on independent data collection and analyses listing data from twelve different estate agents. With around 5,293 properties analyzed, it covers approximately 95 % of the market, thereby enabling a well-founded and reliable assessment of current trends.Luxury real estate segment grows by up to 15 %, significantly outpacing the overall marketProperty prices in Mallorca rose by an average of around 8 – 10 % last year. In the luxury segment (from around € 2 million), however, growth is significantly higher: price increases of up to 12 – 15 % were recorded here. This means the premium sector is growing around 1.5 times faster than the overall market, a clear sign of international investors’ increasing focus on high-quality properties.“Mallorca is increasingly becoming an international hotspot for luxury property. We are seeing sustained demand that significantly outstrips supply”, explains Prof. Dr. Marco Wölfle, scientific director of the study.International buyers dominate the marketThe market continues to be clearly driven by international buyers. In the upmarket segment, foreign investors account for around 60 – 70 % of the market. Buyers from Germany, the UK and Switzerland are particularly well represented, as are, increasingly, those from Scandinavia and other key European markets.The motivation behind this is increasingly strategic: alongside the lifestyle factor, Mallorca is gaining in importance as a secure tangible asset and long-term investment.A shortage of supply is driving prices upwards in the long termA key driver of this trend remains the structural shortage of supply. In the most sought-after regions, particularly in the south-west, in Palma and in selected coastal locations, the supply of high-quality properties is severely limited. At the same time, regulatory frameworks, limited building land and lengthy approval procedures mean that supply is growing only slowly.The result: a structural imbalance between supply and demand that keeps prices at a high level in the long term and allows them to rise further.Transactions exceeding € 10 million are no longer the exceptionThe price structure has shifted significantly upwards in recent years.- Premium segment: frequently € 2–5 million- Luxury segment: regularly over € 5 million- High-end properties: transactions exceeding € 10 million are becoming increasingly commonModern villas with sea views, high-quality new-build projects and exclusive penthouses or apartments in Palma are particularly in demand.Mallorca remains one of Europe’s strongest luxury property marketsThe study forecasts that this positive trend will continue into 2026. Whilst the overall market is expected to continue growing at a moderate pace, above-average price increases are once again anticipated in the luxury segment.The combination of international demand, limited supply and high quality of location suggests that Mallorca will further consolidate its position as one of Europe’s leading luxury property markets.You can download the full market report, “The Holiday Property Market in Mallorca 2026”, free of charge via the following link: www.portamallorquina.com/blog/mallorca-real-estate-market-study-2026/ Porta Mallorquina Showrooms in Mallorca:Showroom Palma de MallorcaPorta MallorquinaCalle Conquistador 807001 Palma, MallorcaTelephone: +34 871 716 290Showroom Puerto AndratxPorta MallorquinaCarrer de Isaac Peral, 49, local 307157 Port d'Andratx, MallorcaTelephone: +34 971 698 242Showroom LlucmajorPorta MallorquinaRonda del Migjorn 11507620 Llucmajor, MallorcaTelephone: +34 971 669 815Showroom SantanyiPorta MallorquinaCarrer Palma 2807650 Santanyi, MallorcaTelephone: +34 971 742 564

Luxury house with pool, roof terrace and views of the church of Santanyi in Mallorca Southeast

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