Smart Lock Market Size to Surpass USD 10.6 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 14.65%

Smart Lock Market Size

IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 10.6 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.65% during 2026-2034.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒", The global smart lock market size was valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 10.6 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.65% during 2026-2034.This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● AI enables predictive maintenance and battery optimization through machine learning systems that monitor lock performance data, extending battery life beyond 12 months by intelligently managing connectivity protocols and reducing unnecessary power drain.● Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology powered by AI enables spatial awareness for automatic proximity-based unlocking, with U-tec's Ultraloq Bolt featuring AI-powered UWB and NFC technology allowing users to unlock doors hands-free as they approach.● The global AI smart lock market reached USD 3.45 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow to USD 28.48 billion by 2034, recording a CAGR of 23.5%, demonstrating AI's transformative impact on next-generation smart lock systems.● AI-powered biometric authentication systems, including facial recognition and palm vein scanning, provide enhanced security with features like EZVIZ's Y3000FVP Plus using a 12nm AI chip for fast, secure access with multiple unlocking options.● Machine learning algorithms enable adaptive security features that learn user behavior patterns, automatically adjusting access permissions and detecting anomalies to prevent unauthorized entry while maintaining seamless user experience.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-lock-market/requestsample 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬: Smart locks are becoming integral components of comprehensive home automation systems, seamlessly connecting with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. In 2024, there were 4.88 billion smartphone users globally, representing 60.42% of the world's population, driving interconnected security solutions.● 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: The market is witnessing rapid adoption of multi-modal biometric systems including facial recognition, palm vein scanning, and fingerprint sensors. TCL's Smart Lock D1 Pro uses AI to scan palm veins for secure unlocking, while products support up to 100 fingerprints for versatile access control.● 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Yale launched smart locks with Matter technology in June 2025, featuring faster communication, enhanced security, and up to 12 months of battery life. Matter integration enables seamless compatibility across multiple smart home platforms, reducing fragmentation and improving user experience.● 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐲-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬: UWB technology enables automatic unlocking as users approach, with Anker's eufy FamiLock E34 offering fast vein scanner technology that works even with wet or dirty fingers, supporting remote control via Wi-Fi and multiple platform integrations.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Approximately 69% of United States households own at least one smart home device, positioning smart locks as essential components within broader automation ecosystems. Global Internet of Things (IoT) market reached USD 1,022.6 Billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 3,486.8 Billion by 2033 at 14.6% CAGR.● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬: Growing concerns about home and office security drive consumers to adopt smart locks over traditional systems. Advanced features like live alerts, access logs, and remote control empower users to monitor and manage entry points effectively.● 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The United Nations reports global population increased from 2.5 billion in 1950 to 8.0 billion by mid-November 2022. Urban centers with high population density demonstrate larger demand for advanced security solutions integrated with smart home systems.● 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Companies, hotels, and educational institutions are adopting smart locks to manage access efficiently, provide better security, and enhance operational workflow. Smart locks enable centralized employee access, audit trail setup for compliance, and keyless entry solutions for guests.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1397&flag=E 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:● Assa Abloy● Allegion Plc● Dorma+Kaba Holding AG● Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.● Salto Systems S.L.● Onity, Inc.● Cansec Systems Ltd.● Gantner Electronic GmbH● Master Lock Company LLC● MIWA Lock Co.● Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.● Amadas Inc.● Sentrilock, LLC● Avent Security● Dessmann𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Deadbolts● Lever Handles● Padlocks● OthersDeadbolts account for the majority of shares, holding around 72.6% of the market in 2024, due to their enhanced security features, widespread consumer trust, mechanical reliability combined with modern digital convenience, and continuous innovation including biometric verification and voice control.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥:● Bluetooth● Wi-Fi● OthersBluetooth dominates the market with around 60.3% of market share in 2024, owing to its wide adoption, ease of use, reliable low-power solution enabling remote control without always-on internet connectivity, proximity-based unlocking features, and strong security protocols.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:● Commercial● Residential● Institution and Government● IndustrialResidential represents the leading market segment in 2024, accounting for 69% of market share, driven by growing consumer demand for higher home security, remote access capabilities, integration with home automation systems, biometric verification features, and increasing smart home adoption.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● North America● Europe● Asia Pacific● Middle East and Africa● Latin AmericaNorth America enjoys the leading position with over 40.9% market share in 2024, driven by advanced technological infrastructure, high consumer adoptability of smart home technologies, technology-savvy population, presence of major industry players, robust internet connectivity, widespread smartphone usage, and higher disposable income.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:Commercial Printing Market𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-betting-market 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-lifecycle-management-software-market 𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wood-based-panels-market 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: EZVIZ launched the Y3000FVP Plus smart lock featuring facial recognition, palm vein scanning, and a built-in 1080p night vision camera. Powered by a 12nm AI chip, it offers fast, secure access with multiple unlocking options and anti-theft features designed for global markets.𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Yale launched its new Smart Lock with Matter technology designed for seamless integration with Google Home, featuring faster communication, enhanced security, and up to 12 months of battery life with remote access and customizable guest profiles.𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Mygate launched the Lock Pro 2.0, India's first smart lock with a built-in door sensor and support for up to 100 fingerprints. It offers six unlocking methods, real-time notifications, and emergency power options, enhancing home security through the Mygate app.𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Anker launched the eufy FamiLock E34, featuring a fast and highly accurate vein scanner for biometric unlocking even with wet or dirty fingers. It integrates with Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings through Matter protocol.𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

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