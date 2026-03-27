Middle East & Africa Data Storage Market to Hit USD 27.2 Billion by 2035, Driven Expansion with AWS, Microsoft & Oracle.

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Data Storage Market

Middle East & Africa data storage market surges at 13% CAGR to USD 27.2 Billion by 2035, fueled by cloud, AI, 5G & data policies across Saudi Arabia & Africa

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East & Africa (MEA) Data Storage Market is valued at USD 8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by multi-billion-dollar cloud investments, rapid digital transformation initiatives, and increasing demand for secure, scalable data infrastructure across enterprises and governments.

As digital economies expand across the region, data storage is evolving from a backend IT function into a strategic infrastructure pillar. From hyperscale cloud facilities in Saudi Arabia to edge deployments across Sub-Saharan Africa, the market is being reshaped by the convergence of AI, IoT, and 5G technologies.

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Middle East & Africa Data Storage Market Snapshot (2025–2035)

• Market size in 2025: USD 8 billion

• Market size in 2035: USD 27.2 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): ~13%

• Leading segment: Enterprise storage (60.2% share)

• Top end-use segment: Telecom & IT (28.4% share)

• Dominant technology: All-flash arrays & hybrid storage

• Fastest-growing country: Turkey (14.4% CAGR)

• Key companies: AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, Dell EMC, Huawei

Market Momentum

The MEA data storage market begins at USD 8 billion in 2025, supported by large-scale infrastructure commitments and cloud adoption. Landmark announcements such as a USD 5.3 billion Saudi cloud region and a USD 1 billion hyperscale facility in Riyadh signal the region’s emergence as a global data hub.

Between 2026 and 2030, rapid expansion of edge data centers, supported by financing initiatives like IFC’s USD 100 million investment in Africa, accelerates localized storage adoption. Enterprises increasingly shift workloads closer to users to enable real-time processing and reduce latency.

Entering 2032 and beyond, sustainability becomes a defining theme, with net-zero data center campuses and renewable-powered storage infrastructure gaining traction. By 2035, the market reaches USD 27.2 billion, driven by widespread adoption across telecom, fintech, government, and smart city ecosystems.

Why the Market is Growing

The Middle East & Africa data storage market is expanding as governments and enterprises prioritize digital sovereignty, cybersecurity, and real-time data processing capabilities.

Massive cloud investments from global hyperscalers are transforming the region into a data infrastructure powerhouse. New cloud regions, AI-driven storage systems, and ultra-dense data architectures are enabling enterprises to scale operations efficiently while reducing latency.

Simultaneously, regulatory frameworks such as data localization mandates in Saudi Arabia and personal data protection laws in South Africa are compelling organizations to adopt in-country storage solutions. This shift is significantly boosting demand for compliant and secure storage infrastructure.

The rapid rollout of 5G networks, combined with the proliferation of IoT devices and AI analytics, is further accelerating data generation. As a result, businesses require high-performance storage solutions capable of delivering sub-millisecond access speeds and handling massive data volumes.

Segment Spotlight

1. Storage Type: Enterprise Storage Leads Market Share

Enterprise storage accounts for approximately 60.2% of the market, driven by large-scale digital transformation initiatives and the growing need for secure, compliant data infrastructure across industries.

2. Industry: Telecom & IT Dominates

The telecom and IT sector holds around 28.4% share, fueled by 5G deployment, smart city projects, and rising demand for cloud-based services.

3. Technology: All-Flash & Hybrid Storage Gain Traction

Advanced storage solutions such as all-flash arrays and hybrid systems are rapidly gaining adoption due to their ability to deliver high performance, scalability, and energy efficiency.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

• Drivers:

Rising cloud adoption, 5G rollout, smart city development, and data sovereignty regulations

• Opportunities:

Green data centers, AI-powered storage, edge computing expansion, public-private partnerships

• Trends:

Shift toward decentralized storage, adoption of SSD/NVMe technologies, automation in data centers

• Challenges:

Shortage of skilled workforce, high infrastructure costs, cybersecurity risks

Country Growth Outlook (2025–2035)

Turkey leads the market with a CAGR of 14.4%, driven by rapid digital transformation and growing demand from e-commerce and fintech sectors. Saudi Arabia follows at 13.2%, supported by Vision 2030 initiatives and large-scale smart infrastructure projects.

South Africa records a CAGR of 12.3%, benefiting from high internet penetration and strong investments in cloud and data center infrastructure. Across the region, countries are increasingly focusing on localized storage solutions to meet regulatory and security requirements.

Competitive Landscape

The MEA data storage market is highly competitive, with global technology providers and regional players competing on scalability, security, and innovation. Companies are investing heavily in cloud-native architectures, AI-driven storage optimization, and energy-efficient data center solutions.

Competition is intensifying around the ability to deliver high-performance storage systems that comply with evolving regulatory frameworks while maintaining cost efficiency. Strategic partnerships, infrastructure expansion, and localized service offerings are key differentiators in this dynamic market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Middle East & Africa Data Storage Market size?

The market is valued at USD 8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2035.

At what rate is the market expected to grow?

The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of approximately 13% from 2025 to 2035.

What is driving the growth of the market?

Growth is driven by cloud adoption, AI and IoT expansion, 5G deployment, and data sovereignty regulations.

Which segment dominates the market?

Enterprise storage leads with over 60% market share, driven by large-scale enterprise deployments.

Why is data storage important in MEA?

It enables digital transformation, supports cloud ecosystems, ensures regulatory compliance, and powers emerging technologies like AI and smart cities.

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