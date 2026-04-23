Serafim and CarX Technologies Launch Limited-Edition S3 Mobile Gaming Controller with Exclusive Racing-Themed Design

Serafim announced a strategic collaboration with CarX Technologies to introduce a limited-edition version of the S3 mobile gaming controller, designed for racing game enthusiasts and mobile gamers worldwide. This collaboration highlights the S3’s ability to deliver immersive gaming experiences on mobile devices, allowing players to take part in thrilling races and enjoy realistic gameplay and dynamic steering with console-style controls using only a smartphone

Featuring exclusive CarX-themed design and in-game rewards for fans and players.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoping to reach a new level of gaming experience, Serafim today announced a strategic collaboration with CarX Technologies to introduce a limited-edition version of the S3 mobile gaming controller, designed for racing game enthusiasts and mobile gamers worldwide.The limited-edition model retains the S3 gaming controller's original high-quality performance while incorporating distinctive design elements inspired by CarX Technologies. Inspired by the high-energy world of competitive racing, the limited-edition controller integrates distinctive visual elements that reflect the adrenaline and style of the CarX franchise. The custom controller features exclusive packaging, red analog sticks, and interchangeable red grips, creating a bold and dynamic appearance that reflects the high-energy spirit of competitive racing. The CarX logo is prominently printed on the back of the controller, enhancing its visual identity and collectible value. Designed with fans, players, and collectors in mind, this limited-edition release offers both performance and aesthetic appeal.The Serafim S3 Controller Lite CarX Edition is available now for 89.99 on https://serafimgaming.com/carx/ only.As part of the collaboration, customers will also receive 200 CarX Store Coins, which can be redeemed for exclusive in-game items and digital rewards within the CarX ecosystem.The collaboration highlights the S3’s ability to deliver immersive gaming experiences on mobile devices, allowing players to take part in thrilling races and enjoy realistic gameplay and dynamic steering with console-style controls using only a smartphone and a controller.Key Technologies Behind the Serafim S3 ControllerThe Serafim S3 mobile gaming controller combines lightweight portability with precision hardware and cross-platform compatibility.•Lightweight Portable Design, weighing approximately 143 g, the controller is designed for comfortable long gaming sessions without adding bulk to mobile devices.•Apple MFi-certified compatibility for iPhone 15, 16, and 17, ensuring stable, reliable performance on iOS devices.•USB-C direct connection delivers ultra-low-latency gameplay, with response times significantly faster than traditional Bluetooth controllers.•Dual Hall Effect joysticks and analog triggers offer drift-free precision, faster response, and improved durability for competitive gameplay.•Cross-platform compatibility supporting Android, Windows, macOS, and major cloud gaming services.•Swappable ergonomic grips with multiple interchangeable pieces designed to accommodate different hand sizes.•Pass-through charging support allows players to charge their smartphones while gaming without interruption.The Serafim Console App serves as the central hub of the Serafim gaming ecosystem.The platform expands the controller’s functionality beyond traditional gameplay. The app allows users to browse and discover thousands of compatible titles while providing built-in tools to record gameplay in real time, capture screenshots, edit clips, and share content directly to social platforms. Integrated one-click Twitch streaming also enables players to broadcast gameplay live to a global audience with minimal setup.The app further enables seamless access to major cloud and remote gaming platforms, including PS Remote Play, Xbox Game Pass, Steam, GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna, as well as titles available through the App Store and Google Play. Multilingual support within the application ensures accessibility for players around the world. By combining gameplay, recording, editing, and streaming in a single platform, the Serafim ecosystem enables gamers to transition easily from playing to content creation.About SerafimSerafim is a global gaming brand dedicated to delivering innovative mobile gaming solutions that combine precision hardware, powerful software, and seamless platform integration. With a focus on accessibility, performance, and cross-platform compatibility, Serafim develops intuitive companion apps and system tools that enable customizable controls, seamless device connectivity, and broad game compatibility, transforming smartphones and other mobile devices into fully capable gaming systems for players worldwide.About CarX TechnologiesCarX Technologies is an independent Russian video game developer and technology company founded in 2006, specializing in high-fidelity racing simulations and physics engines. They are best known for the CarX series, including CarX Drift Racing Online and CarX Street, which focus on realistic car behavior on mobile, PC, and consoles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.