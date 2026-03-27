Index.dev Acquires Y Combinator-Backed Hirebolt to Give Companies Instant Access to Verified AI Engineers

Hirebolt founders Alex Zhou and Lorenzo Sani join Index.dev to scale AI engineering access globally.

Index.dev acquires YC-backed Hirebolt to close the AI talent gap, combining talent access, expert evaluation, and delivery support in one platform.

Joining Index.dev means we can now point our engine exclusively at software engineering, the market where the talent gap is most critical.” — Alex Zhou, co-founder & CEO of Hirebolt

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Index.dev today announced the acquisition of Hirebolt, a company backed by Y Combinator, one of the world’s most recognized startup accelerators whose alumni include Airbnb, Stripe, and Dropbox. The deal follows the purchase of Codemotion in October 2025 and continues Index.dev's strategy of building a comprehensive AI engineering capacity platform through targeted acquisitions.The acquisition addresses a critical bottleneck in the technology sector: the growing gap between AI ambition and engineering execution. Recent data from the World Economic Forum suggests that demand for AI and machine learning specialists will grow 40% by 2027, yet 72% of employers worldwide currently report difficulty finding the skilled talent needed to move AI projects into production Hirebolt, which raised approximately $1.5 million from investors including Y Combinator, Entrepreneur First, and world-class venture capital funds, is being repositioned from a high-volume matching engine into a specialized AI engineering capacity platform. As a graduate of Y Combinator, Hirebolt brings a technical foundation vetted by one of the most selective processes in the venture capital industry.The Matching Engine That Outgrew Its IndustryHirebolt was originally developed to connect talent with opportunity in the hospitality sector. Over time, its underlying system proved capable of supporting more complex roles and use cases."What we were building was never limited to one industry," said Alex Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Hirebolt. "Joining Index.dev means we can now focus that engine on software engineering, where the talent gap is most critical."Lorenzo Sani, co-founder and CTO, added: “The long-term vision was always to address a broader challenge. Software and AI represent a much larger opportunity to improve how teams are built globally.”Repositioning for AI DeliveryUnder the Index.dev ecosystem, Hirebolt now functions as an AI engineering capacity and talent access layer. The platform provides companies with immediate access to verified global talent through four core capabilities:Verified Network: A curated global pool of engineers across software development, data engineering, and machine learning.Instant Search: A high-speed interface that allows companies to identify and shortlist relevant engineers in seconds.AI-Augmented Teams: Flexible engineering capacity designed to help companies ship products without the delays of traditional hiring cycles.Expert Evaluation: Deep technical reviews and AI-focused assessments to ensure high standards of code and execution.“The companies winning in AI today are the ones that can build fast and build well,” said Sergiu Matei, co-founder of Index.dev. “This acquisition is about reducing the gap between decision and execution by giving companies faster access to the right engineers.”Growth Through Strategic M&AThe acquisition reinforces Index.dev’s position as an active acquirer in the engineering space. By bringing Y Combinator-backed startups into its fold, Index.dev gains access to elite founder networks and proven technology stacks. The YC ecosystem alone includes over 6,000 companies, representing a significant community of potential partners and collaborators."We did not acquire Hirebolt for what they did in the past, but for what their technology can become inside Index.dev," said Andi Stan, Chief Strategy Officer at Index.dev. “By focusing this technology on software engineering, we can support it with the infrastructure needed to scale globally.”Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Financial terms were not disclosed. Integration is underway, with both teams focused on aligning product capabilities and expanding platform access. Index.dev has indicated it will continue growing through both organic expansion and future acquisitions.About Index.devIndex.dev is a global talent network that provides companies with access to vetted engineering talent across software, data, and AI. The company was listed in the FT1000 as one of Europe’s fastest growing companies in 2024. It supports startups, scaleups, and enterprises across multiple markets, including clients such as Omio, Perforce, and Entrupy.About HireboltHirebolt is a Y Combinator-backed company founded by Alex Zhou and Lorenzo Sani. Its technology now operates within Index.dev as the AI engineering capacity and talent access layer, supporting faster discovery, evaluation, and deployment of engineering talent.

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