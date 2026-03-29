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President Cyril Ramaphosa notes charges against General Fannie Masemola

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the confirmation by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of charges against the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola and his scheduled court appearance.  

 

The President has further noted the arrests of the 12 senior police officers on a procurement related matter.

 

President Ramaphosa will be addressing the matter concerning General Masemola in accordance with the law.

 

The President working together with the Minister of Police is committed to ensuring that the SAPS remains stable and able to continue fulfilling its policing mandate.

 

Media inquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

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President Cyril Ramaphosa notes charges against General Fannie Masemola

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