MEC Ketso Makume announces approved online business applications, 26 Mar

Free State is upping its game in support of MSMEs

Following online business applications for micro, small & and medium enterprises (MSMEs) funding incentives, the Free State MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Ketso Makume will, on Thursday, 26 March 2026, announce the approved business applications and progress towards the applications referred to other institutions such as banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), entities including government departments.

During the tabling of the Budget Vote Speech for the current financial year, MEC Makume committed to assist and provide free State MSMEs with strategic resources such as skills, networking, financial, and non financial support to nurture their innovative ideas.

It is for this reason that the department embarked on massive initiative calling Free State spaza shops, informal business traders, and MSMEs to apply for online funding incentives.

Thus far, the department has received 1 064 applications during the 1st window period, which opened from 11 July 2025 to 21 July 2025.

Due to the demand and efforts to leave NO one behind, the MEC extended the online applications in the form of 2nd window period, which commenced on 11 September until 20 September 2025.

About 970 business applications were received during the second window period, and this brought the total number of applications received to 2034.

On Thursday, 26 March, MEC Makume will outline more details on the number of applications approved, incentive windows outcome, geographic spread, district disaggregation, financial performance, and disbursement value.

The department has received a number of complaints and concerns regarding the progress on applications. However, it was crucial for the department to openly conduct due diligence to all the applications and refer where necessary.

Furthermore, MEC Makume highlighted that the establishment of online incentive applications is informed by a need to enhance accoutability, transparency, and accessibility for all deserving businesses to remain sustainable and acquire production equipment including the machinery to contribute and create much needed jobs and grow the economy.

Failure to comply with the qualifying criteria resulted in automatic disqualification from funding consideration.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Venue: K L A K Food Court & Car Wash, Phahameng, Bloemfontein.

Time: 15h00

Date: Thursday, 26 March 2026.

Media is invited for coverage.

N.B., The space is limited, and due to logistical arrangements, journalists are urged to confirm their attendance on or before Thursday, 26 March 2026, at 10h00 with Ms Festy Mfazwe on 066 487 2795, preferably by email: nyamatef@destea.gov.za

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Mojalefa Mphapang

Cell: 072 274 1734

#GovZAUpdates