Western Cape Office of the Premier on Joint Operations Centre

Fuel Supply Secured for March and April

The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa (FIASA) has reassured Premier Alan Winde and the provincial Joint Operations Centre (JOC) that despite concerns there is currently sufficient fuel available in the Western Cape to meet demand.

FIASA informed the JOC that fuel imports for March and April have been secured to maintain supply. However, currently, diesel stocks are under increased pressure due to high demand.

This update was provided yesterday, 24 March 2026, at the weekly meeting of role players constituting the JOC, established to coordinate provincial responses to the ongoing water security, Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), and fuel supply challenges.

The provincial government acknowledges the growing concern among residents and stakeholders regarding the potential impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on fuel supply in the province.

The Premier requested that the FIASA provide the Western Cape Government with regular updates and that the public be kept informed through official lines of communication to counter any disinformation or misinformation.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to rely on information and updates from reputable sources, such as the Western Cape Government and other industry bodies. Unverified social media posts and messages are often inaccurate or deceptive.

While overall supply remains stable, isolated reports of fuel shortages have been recorded. These are attributed to certain suppliers delaying the release of fuel to customers.

The Premier reiterated, “All suppliers must immediately release full fuel orders to clients. Hoarding will not be tolerated. This is unethical.”

“Fuel is essential to our economy, growth and job creation efforts, especially in the agricultural sector, as we enter the fruit harvesting and winter grain planting season. This sector is already under strain due to Foot-and-Mouth Disease,” he added.

The provincial government will continue to closely monitor developments.

More than 50% of Cape Town cattle vaccinated against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

The provincial response to the national Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in the Western Cape is proceeding well.

The JOC was informed that more than half of all cattle in the City of Cape have now been vaccinated.

So far, there have been 29 cases of FMD in the province. Each positive case triggers a coordinated response, which actively suppresses spread. The success so far in containing FMD is thanks to collaboration between several stakeholders, in line with established 21-point plan:

Movement control, including 24/7 border monitoring.

Monitoring, surveillance, and traceability, through on-the-ground rapid response from provincial veterinary services;

Protocols such as communication, by-law enforcement, and contingency plans; and

Recovery involving cleaning operations and monitoring quarantine areas.

More than 140,000 vaccine doses have been administered across 477 vaccination sites, with the support of 29 private veterinarians.

Water security challenges – Dams fall below 50%

The Western Cape Government is closely monitoring dams across the province, all of which are now at a combined capacity of just over 45%, significantly lower than at the same time last year.

As the province moves into the winter, the provincial government is engaging with the national Department of Water and Sanitation to ensure that silt is cleared from all infrastructure that feeds dams and reservoirs. This will ensure that all catchment areas effectively reticulate water to supply dams.

The Premier continues to urge residents to use water sparingly.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Regan Thaw

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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