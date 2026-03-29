Mineral and Petroleum Resources on working from home amid rising fuel costs

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources wishes to clarify recent media reports that reference remarks made by the Director of Fuel Pricing in the Department suggesting that working from home could help employees manage the impact of rising fuel costs.

The Department categorically states that these remarks were made in response to a question from the floor during a workshop on fuel pricing mechanisms. In that context, working from home was mentioned purely as an example of one of several possible options that individuals or organisations might consider to mitigate rising transport-related costs.

It is therefore incorrect to report or interpret the response given during the workshop as an official position or policy proposal of the department or government. The response was not presented as a directive, recommendation, or policy intervention, but rather as part of a broader discussion during the workshop.

Government continues to engage on matters relating to fuel supply, fuel pricing and the broader cost-of-living pressures affecting South Africans. Any policy positions or decisions will be communicated through the appropriate official channels.

Enquiries:

Lerato Ntsoko

Cell: 082 459 2788

E-mail: Lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

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