President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens Ninety One South Africa Headquarters in Cape Town, 25 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, 25 March 2026, officially open the Ninety One South Africa Headquarters in Cape Town.

The opening marks Ninety One’s 35th anniversary and a return to its historic home, underscoring the firm’s enduring presence in South Africa and its continued growth as a global investment manager.

This further reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to the country and its confidence in the country’s future as a leading global financial services hub.

The President’s participation will highlight the critical role of collaboration between government and the private sector in advancing economic growth, attracting investment, and fostering sustainable employment opportunities.

The programme of the President to officially open the building and deliver remarks will commence from 17:30.

Note to media: due to space limitations, the proceedings will be live streamed on presidency social media platforms

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa

Vincent Magwenya

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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