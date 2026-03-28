Minister Blade Nzimande launches 2025 Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Indicators Report, 26 Mar

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande will launch the 2025 Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Indicators Report.

The STI Indicators Report is produced by the National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI), which is an entity of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI).

The Report monitors the annual performance of South Africa’s National System of Innovation (NSI) and gives a critical assessment of key aspects of the public science system.

It achieves this by consolidating science, technology, and innovation data from reliable local and international sources and where possible, drivers of observed trends are identified.

The Report also aims to stimulate further investigation/research into selected topics of national interest and provides the implications that these selected topics have for South Africa’s priorities and progress.

Given the implications of this Report on South Africa’s overall development and strategic priorities, last year, Minister Nzimande tabled the Report in Cabinet, and it was approved.

The 2025 STI Indicators Report presents a complex picture of progress and setbacks in key areas of national development.

Tomorrow’s launch event will seek to give a more detailed breakdown of the findings of the Report and their implications for various aspects of South Africa’s development such as R&D investment, high-tech exports, and global competitiveness rankings.

As part of tomorrow’s programme, Minister Nzimande will deliver a keynote address, which will be followed by an engaging session with key stakeholders.

This session will be held under the theme “Bridging the Gap: Using STI Data to Drive South Africa’s Economic Future,” and will also feature a panel discussion focusing on strengthening the link between innovation, investment, and economic development.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thur, 26 March 2026

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Venue: CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria.

For media enquiries and confirmations

Veli Mbele ( Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

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