Freedom250: Marine Corps Veteran Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum, Jr.

Marine Corps Veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum, Jr. is one of the greatest legends in Marine Corps history.

Barnum arrived in Vietnam in December 1965, a first lieutenant serving in fire support with 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines. His company provided rear security for battalion movement out of the mountains.

Within days of his arrival, Barnum was on an operation in the Que Son Mountains when his unit was suddenly caught in crossfire from the North Vietnamese.

The situation turned catastrophic in minutes.

The company commander was mortally wounded. The radio operator was killed. Barnum’s unit was pinned down, separated from the rest of the battalion by a wall of machine gun fire.

“It was the first time I’d been shot at, so I hit the deck,” Barnum recalled. But he didn’t take cover for long.

“When I looked around, I could see all these young Marines’ eyes looking at me and they’re saying, ‘OK Lieutenant, what the hell are we going to do?’”

Most of the company didn’t even know his name, as he’d only been with them for a few days. But he started doing what officers do: give direction.

Taking charge

Barnum knew that if no one took charge, they would die.

“I ran out and picked up our captain and brought him back to a more secure area. He died in my arms,” Barnum said. “I realized the radio was out there and I was going to need it, so I ran out and took the radio off the dead radio operator.”

Then took command of the entire company.

Moving confidently among the platoons, Barnum shouted encouragement and directed fire. He led a series of charges to clear the enemy from the tree line, exposing himself to snipers to spot targets.

When they could move the wounded, Barnum coordinated a helicopter extraction. Despite the landing zone being under constant fire, he stayed in the open to guide the pilots.

He was the last man to leave the battlefield, making sure every Marine, living and dead, was accounted for.

Medal of Honor

Barnum received the Medal of Honor for his actions that day, though he wasn’t through serving in Vietnam. Medal of Honor recipients generally don’t return to combat due to their public profile for safety reasons. But after a year-long stint as a military aide in Washington, D.C., Barnum was told he could have his pick of any assignment.

He asked to return to combat in Vietnam.

“I was a professional Marine, and there was a war going on. I felt that was my duty and that was where I belonged,” he said.

Return to war

Barnum went back to Vietnam as a battery commander, 2nd Battalion, 12th Marines. He spent another year in the thick of the conflict, responsible for building over a dozen fire bases during Operation Dewey Canyon.

“People say ‘Thank you for your service.’ My comment is, ‘It was an honor to serve.’ I think that’s the reason I wanted to go back. I’m a Marine,” he said.

Continuing to serve

Barnum continued serving in uniform after the war, serving for nearly three decades and retiring as a colonel. He then dedicated himself to Veteran advocacy, as a way to say thank you, to give back, and to appreciate what his fellow Veterans have done.

“There are times if I’m down in the dumps, I’ll get in the car and go over to Bethesda (Walter Reed National Military Medical Center) and visit troops on the ward,” he added. “I get all fired up because they are magnificent bastards. They really are. I’m so proud of them for all they’ve accomplished.”

Freedom 250

As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, we’re telling the story of America through some of its Veterans. You can find out about them on the Freedom 250 webpage.