Eversim Announces Release of Update 2.18 for Geo-Political Simulator 2026 Edition Featuring Middle East War Scenario

The conflict that began February 28 2026 carries major geopolitical stakes worldwide. Geopolitical Simulator reflects this with a newly implemented war scenario

The outbreak of the conflict on February 28, 2026, is an event with major geopolitical stakes and consequences for all countries around the world” — Geo-Political Simulator 5

PARIS, FRANCE, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The update is available free of charge for all game owners. Players can choose to play as one or several of the belligerent countries (USA, Iran, Israel...), as well as any other country in the world, and act or influence how events unfold.Several major features have been added or reworked:1. Scripting of key events, with the ability to alter them2. Updated military equipment and forces of the countries involved3. Addition of Iranian military bases and nuclear enrichment facilities4. Consideration of the Strait of Hormuz blockade, destruction of oil terminals and hydrocarbon production units, along with their impact on global oil and gas prices and, indirectly, on fuel and fertilizer costs5. Adjustments to drone and missile impact calculations in the wargame system6. Improvements to calculations and firing rates for anti-missile units7. Deployment of suicide (loitering) dronesLinks:Game Key RequestsAbout Geo-political Simulator project history, and its creators:The game is based on the 5th evolution of Geo-Political Simulator a.k.a. G.P.S. In development since 2004, Geo-Political Simulator strives to be ambitious and one of a kind, constantly evolving, with a team of dedicated specialists and developers. Its objective is to offer a simulation of today's world whose comprehensiveness is constantly being improved, notably with data that is regularly updated—and to develop new scenarios that reflect world events and geopolitical upheavals.G.P.S. is a software from the French company Eversim, a company specialized in the development of simulation and strategy games. This company was founded in February 2004 by André and Louis-Marie Rocques the former heads of the independent video game dev studio Silmarils, which launched more than 30 games between 1987 and 2003.,The simulation engine and tools developed by Eversim are also used as serious gaming by several companies or organizations as a training and teaching tool for politics and diplomacy, as well as for simulating crisis situations.

Geo-Political Simulator 2026 Edition Trailer

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