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Eversim Announces Release of Update 2.18 for Geo-Political Simulator 2026 Edition Featuring Middle East War Scenario

The conflict that began February 28 2026 carries major geopolitical stakes worldwide. Geopolitical Simulator reflects this with a newly implemented war scenario

The outbreak of the conflict on February 28, 2026, is an event with major geopolitical stakes and consequences for all countries around the world”
— Geo-Political Simulator 5
PARIS, FRANCE, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The update is available free of charge for all game owners. Players can choose to play as one or several of the belligerent countries (USA, Iran, Israel...), as well as any other country in the world, and act or influence how events unfold.

Several major features have been added or reworked:
1. Scripting of key events, with the ability to alter them
2. Updated military equipment and forces of the countries involved
3. Addition of Iranian military bases and nuclear enrichment facilities
4. Consideration of the Strait of Hormuz blockade, destruction of oil terminals and hydrocarbon production units, along with their impact on global oil and gas prices and, indirectly, on fuel and fertilizer costs
5. Adjustments to drone and missile impact calculations in the wargame system
6. Improvements to calculations and firing rates for anti-missile units
7. Deployment of suicide (loitering) drones

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About Geo-political Simulator project history, and its creators:

The game is based on the 5th evolution of Geo-Political Simulator a.k.a. G.P.S. In development since 2004, Geo-Political Simulator strives to be ambitious and one of a kind, constantly evolving, with a team of dedicated specialists and developers. Its objective is to offer a simulation of today's world whose comprehensiveness is constantly being improved, notably with data that is regularly updated—and to develop new scenarios that reflect world events and geopolitical upheavals.

G.P.S. is a software from the French company Eversim, a company specialized in the development of simulation and strategy games. This company was founded in February 2004 by André and Louis-Marie Rocques the former heads of the independent video game dev studio Silmarils, which launched more than 30 games between 1987 and 2003.,
The simulation engine and tools developed by Eversim are also used as serious gaming by several companies or organizations as a training and teaching tool for politics and diplomacy, as well as for simulating crisis situations.

Richard Damon
Eversim
rdamon@eversim.net

Geo-Political Simulator 2026 Edition Trailer

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Eversim Announces Release of Update 2.18 for Geo-Political Simulator 2026 Edition Featuring Middle East War Scenario

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