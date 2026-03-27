Newly Published Book by Jenny White Looks at Hidden Risks in Medical Care

CANADA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new medical thriller by Jenny White shares a simple but serious idea. Sometimes, the biggest risks are the ones people never think about. The story gently asks an important question. Can patients always be sure that the doctor treating them is fully well?𝗔 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆The book follows Abbey Roberts. She needs brain surgery because of a tumour that is wrapped around a major artery in her neck. The situation is dangerous and needs careful treatment.The surgery does not go as planned. The doctor performing the operation is dealing with a hidden drug addiction. During the procedure, the doctor goes through withdrawal. This leads to a mistake. Abbey’s artery is damaged, and she suffers a stroke. After this, she loses some of her thinking and decision-making abilities.Abbey spends time in recovery and slowly starts to rebuild her life. Later, when she returns to work, she makes a shocking discovery. The same doctor is now working in her hospital.This moment changes everything for her.𝗔 𝗗𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲Abbey now faces a very hard decision. She knows what happened to her. She also knows what this doctor is capable of.She must decide what matters more. Should she stay silent and protect her job and life as it is now? Or should she speak up, even if it risks everything she has?The story focuses on this inner struggle. It does not rush. It shows how one decision can carry deep personal and professional consequences.𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗲 𝗗𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗲The book talks about something many people never question. Most patients trust their doctors without thinking twice. They believe everything is fine behind the scenes.This story gently shows that not everything is always known. It highlights how unseen problems can have real effects. It does this in a calm and realistic way, without fear or exaggeration.𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲Jenny White, the author, has worked as a Registered Nurse for 32 years. She has spent many years in intensive care and trauma units. Because of this, she understands both patients and healthcare workers very well.She is also a brain tumour survivor. After her own surgery, her life changed in many ways. She lost parts of her old self and had to find new ways to move forward.Writing became one of those ways. This book is shaped by both her work and her personal journey.𝗔 𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲This story is not just about medical events. It is about how people feel during and after them. It shows fear, confusion, anger, and strength in a very simple and clear way.It may connect with readers who think deeply about right and wrong. It is also for those who make important health decisions for their families.𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗳𝘂𝗹The book is written for adult readers, especially women between 40 and 65. It may also interest anyone who enjoys thoughtful and realistic medical stories.The writing stays clear and easy to follow, making the story feel close to real life.𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀The book has been officially published and is now available to readers. It has been released as a completed work and can be accessed through standard book distribution platforms.

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