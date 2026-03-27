ROKiT Flix, one of the world's largest streaming platforms with 30,000 hours of free content, Opens to Creators

ROKiT Flix

The fast-growing streaming platform today announced it is opening its User-Generated Content (UGC) Platform ecosystem to creators worldwide

we’re giving creators the opportunity to step into one of the largest streaming ecosystems in the world” — Jonathan Kendrick

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 30,000 hours of programming already available, ROKiT Flix is now one of the largest streaming platforms in the world in terms of content and, uniquely, all of it is completely free with no subscriptions and no ads.ROKiT Flix is one of the World's Largest and Completely Free Streaming Libraries offering a wide range of content, including original series, animation, and curated programming. With over 30,000 hours of content, ROKiT Flix is one of the largest streaming platforms in the world by volume, delivering completely free, ad-free entertainment to audiences worldwide.ROKiT Flix stands alongside some of the largest platforms globally in terms of available programming, but with a fundamentally different model. Unlike traditional streaming services that rely on subscriptions or advertising, ROKiT Flix provides:• Over 30,000 hours of content — completely free• No subscriptions• No adsThis creates a frictionless viewing experience for audiences while maximizing exposure and reach for creators.A Platform Built for Creators at Scale!The newly launched UGC platform allows creators to upload and distribute content directly within the ROKiT Flix ecosystem — placing their work alongside one of the largest content libraries in the world.From day one, creators gain access to a global audience and a platform already operating at massive scale.From Exposure to OpportunityROKiT Flix is not just a distribution platform — it is a pathway to growth as Creators whose content resonates may be selected for future development, funding, and production support through ROKiT Studios.“This is about empowering creators at scale,” said Jonathan Kendrick, Founder of ROKiT. “With over 30,000 hours of free content already on the platform, we’re giving creators the opportunity to step into one of the largest streaming ecosystems in the world — to be seen, discovered, and potentially developed. ROKiT Flix is building the Future of Entertainment."The launch of the UGC platform marks a major step in ROKiT’s broader vision to build a unified entertainment ecosystem — combining:• Streaming• Creator tools• Interactive experiences• Community-driven engagementWith creators now contributing to a rapidly expanding library, ROKiT Flix is positioning itself as a global launchpad for the next generation of content.ROKiT Flix is available globally across:• iOS• Android• Web browsers

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