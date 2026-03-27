Thailand Achieves Record Results at FILMART 2026, Generating Nearly THB 1.4 Billion in Business Deals

Official representatives of the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Ministry of Culture attend Filmart Thai companies represented Thailand and engaged in a record number of meetings.

This achievement reflects the growing international recognition of Thailand's film and content industry” — Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the DITP

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has reported outstanding results from its participation in the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market 2026 (FILMART), held from 17–20 March 2026 in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. As one of Asia's leading content markets for trade and investment, FILMART brings together buyers, investors, producers, and media service providers from around the world.Thailand's participation generated a total trade value of THB 1.391 billion (approximately USD 42 million) from over 705 business matching appointments — the highest on record for Thailand’s participation — underscoring the growing role of the Thai content industry as a key driver of the country's broader creative economy.This achievement was the result of integrated collaboration among three government ministries: the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Ministry of Culture. Together, they worked to advance the Thai content industry into international markets across the dimensions of trade, investment, and national image promotion."This achievement reflects the growing international recognition of Thailand's film and content industry," said Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion. "It is the result of strong public-private collaboration in expanding markets, building business networks, and creating new commercial opportunities."Thai Night was another significant highlight, featuring performances by Thai artists that attracted strong interest from buyers and participants, generating new business opportunities — in particular, growing demand for fan meetings and concerts by Thai artists abroad.The results achieved by individual Thai operators offer concrete evidence of the industry's capacity to expand into international markets:Retina Film Production Co., Ltd. attracted interest from Hong Kong filmmakers planning to shoot action, comedy, and detective films in Thailand, with production expected to commence in July.Halo Productions Co., Ltd. expanded into the vertical series (micro-drama) segment for the first time, securing sales on three titles and currently negotiating the production of more than 30 additional projects.Monwichit Entertainment Co., Ltd. closed rights sales for the film Khong Khaek 2 in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, and reached a co-investment agreement on a new film project.True CJ Creations Co., Ltd. expanded into the Hong Kong market, closing a pre-sale rights deal for Midnight Incense, with further partnership negotiations ongoing.Film Frame Productions Co., Ltd. sold the rights to Thai Fighters to a U.S. distributor, covering distribution across multiple regions worldwide.Beyond individual company results, Thailand's Boys' Love and Girls' Love content has received strong positive responses from international buyers, with operators continuing to expand into new markets, particularly India.This success not only reflects the capabilities of Thai entrepreneurs, but also serves as a key driver in elevating the country's creative industry as a whole — and strengthening Thailand's position as a significant player on the global content stage.About the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP)The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government, is the principal government agency responsible for promoting Thai exports and expanding Thailand's international trade. Through a network of overseas trade offices and a wide range of promotional programmes, DITP works to connect Thai businesses with global markets, enhance the competitiveness of Thai products and services, and position Thailand as a leading destination for trade and investment.

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