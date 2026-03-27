Kuvings USA Announces Spring Sale with Limited-Time 20% Discount

Kuvings USA Launches Spring Sale with 20% Off Premium Juicers Kuvings Slow Juicer Series : AUTO10(Left), REVO830(Right)

IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings USA announces its 20% Spring Sale , inviting customers to refresh their kitchens and embrace healthier routines this season.As spring arrives, it’s the perfect time for a fresh start—resetting daily habits and focusing on simple ways to support overall wellness. From refreshing meals to nutrient-rich beverages, more consumers are turning to homemade solutions to feel healthier and more energized.In line with this seasonal shift, Kuvings USA is offering 20% off select products through April 6 on its official website ( https://www.kuvingsusa.com/ ) with the exclusive discount code BLOOM.✨Featured Product: AUTO10 Plus Hands-Free Juicer At the center of the promotion is the AUTO10 Plus Hands-Free Juicer, designed to simplify the juicing process while delivering high yields.The product features an extra-large 135 oz hopper with a stainless steel chopper, enabling powerful batch juicing with minimal preparation. Users can load ingredients and let the machine operate hands-free—making it especially appealing for beginners starting their juicing journey.In addition to convenience, the AUTO10 Plus is built for easy maintenance. Its intuitive design allows for quick cleanup in just minutes, supported by specialized cleaning tools and brushes.🌷A Smart Spring Upgrade for Everyday WellnessWith savings of over $150, the AUTO10 Plus delivers both value and functionality. Whether upgrading an existing kitchen setup or starting fresh, this limited-time promotion makes it easier to adopt healthier daily habits.The campaign encourages consumers to take advantage of this seasonal opportunity to integrate fresh juice into their routines—supporting a more balanced and energized lifestyle.🛒Promotion Details- Offer: 20% Off Spring Sale- Discount Code: BLOOM- End Date: April 6- Website: https://www.kuvingsusa.com

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