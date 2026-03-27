Medtrum Advances Toward Fully Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery with Auto Meal Handling at ATTD 2026

Behind every innovation is a dedicated team. The Medtrum family at ATTD 2026, committed to simplifying diabetes management.

New Auto Meal Handling feature and real-world data highlight progress toward simplifying meal management and advancing fully closed-loop diabetes care.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the recent Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2026) conference, Medtrum showcased the next generation of its TouchCareAutomated Insulin Delivery (AID) system, powered by the APGO(Artificial Pancreas GO) self-learning algorithm. The innovations highlight Medtrum’s continued progress toward a Fully Closed-Loop (FCL) insulin delivery experience designed to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management.Despite advances in diabetes technology, meal management continues to present a daily challenge for many people living with diabetes. Carbohydrate counting before eating can be stressful, and glucose responses after meals often vary widely from day to day. Together, these factors add significant cognitive load and can lead to inaccurate insulin dosing.To address these challenges, Medtrum's TouchCare System integrates continuous glucose monitoring, the APGO control algorithm, and a discreet tubeless patch pump into a fully connected platform. Developed entirely in-house, the system is designed to enable seamless communication between components and deliver reliable automated insulin adjustments. The patch pump is available in both 200U and 300U capacities, providing greater flexibility for individuals with varying daily insulin requirements.At the core of the system is APGO, Medtrum's proprietary self-learning algorithm. By continuously analyzing real-time glucose data and adapting to individual patterns, the algorithm dynamically adjusts insulin delivery to help maintain stable glucose levels throughout the day.Building on this intelligence, Medtrum introduced Auto Meal Handling, a feature designed to simplify meal management. Instead of performing manual carbohydrate calculations, users simply announce the type of meal—such as breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack—while the system automatically adjusts insulin delivery to mitigate postprandial glucose excursions.Research presented at ATTD 2026 also examined the real-world use of the Auto Meal feature. The study followed 95 people with type 1 diabetes who used the AID system for six months. Participants were grouped according to how frequently they used the Auto Meal function. Those who used the feature more frequently achieved higher Time in Range (70-180 mg/dL) while keeping their rates of hypoglycemia low. The results suggest that simplified meal interaction may support effective glucose management without increasing hypoglycemia risk.These developments represent another step toward Medtrum's long-term vision of achieving a fully closed-loop insulin delivery experience. "Looking ahead, we want to lift the mental load that comes with diabetes," said a Medtrum spokesperson. "At Medtrum, we aim to combine intelligent algorithms with discreet wearable design to create AID systems that adapt more naturally to daily life. Through ongoing research and collaboration with the global diabetes community, we remain committed to helping people with diabetes manage their condition with greater confidence and less burden."Founded in Shanghai in 2008, Medtrum is a global medical technology company focused on simplifying diabetes management through user-centered design and advanced automation. The company develops and manufactures the TouchCareNano system, including tubeless insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and closed-loop automated insulin delivery platforms, to improve quality of life and clinical outcomes for people living with diabetes. Recent innovations showcased at ATTD 2026 include the S10 CGM, a more compact, all-in-one glucose monitor, and the world’s first 300U patch insulin pump, reflecting Medtrum’s commitment to advancing diabetes technology.

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