UTM holds Career Day with over 1,200 job vacancies

MACAU, March 26 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held 2026 Career Day on 25 March at UTM Taipa Campus. A total of 64 organisations (including GBA organisations) from various sectors set booths and provided over 1,200 full-time and internship job vacancies with job details and employment information in Macao and the Greater Bay Area, as well as the latest trend in the job market to UTM graduating students. The Career Day aimed to provide a direct communication platform among students and employers as well as to better prepare graduating students for successful job application later.

During the event, On-site interviews were arranged and received overwhelming responses from the students. On the same day, a “Alumni Career Sharing Session” was held, inviting two outstanding alumni as guest speakers—Mr. Peta Ho, Assistant Vice President, Training & Development at Galaxy Entertainment Group, and Mr. Stanley Cheang, Director, Digital Marketing & eCommerce at Sands China Ltd. The two alumni shared in-depth their personal career journeys, discussing the growth trajectory from being newcomers in the workplace to reaching management levels. Additionally in mid-March, UTM invited the Education and Youth Development Bureau and the Labour Affairs Bureau to provide two talks about youth employment and development opportunities in Macao.

UTM extends its sincere gratitude to the following 64 organisations for their participation in the “2026 Career Day”, listed in no particular order:

369 Co-op Town, Air Macau, AIA (International) limited, Angel Manufacturing Macau, Limited, Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau & Grand Coloane Resort, AXA, Banco Delta Asia S.A., Banco Nacional Ultramarino S.A., Bank of China, Macau, Catholic Centre (Hotel), CENTALINE (MACAU) PROPERTY AGENCY LIMITED, COFFEE CONCEPTS (MACAU) LIMITED, CONDE GROUP LTD., Crowne Plaza Macau, CURIO CONSULTANCY LIMITED, DFI Retail Group, Education and Youth Development Bureau, EF Education Macau Limited, Egret Collaborative Alliance, EVOLUTIONHR CONSULTANCY LIMITED, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Four Star Company Limited, Future Bright Group Enterprises Management Company Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, GBA International Talent Station (Macao), Global Education Zhuhai, Grand Emperor Entertainment & Hotel (Macau) Limited, Grand Hyatt Macau, Hotel Lisboa, ISA FASHION INTERNATIONAL (MACAU) LIMITED, Jardine Restaurant Group, JC Human Resources Consulting, Kaiping Mingren Project Investment Limited, Lisboeta Macau, LOUIS VUITTON MACAU CO. LTD, Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited, Macau Fisherman's Wharf International Investment Limited, Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM), Mandarin Oriental, Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, MSS Recruitment, hello-jobs.com, Nam Kwong Group Company Limited, New Yaohan, OCBC Bank Macau Limited, Prudential Hong Kong Limited Macau Branch, Regency Art Hotel, Richemont (RLG Macau Limited), ROOSEVELT MACAU HOTEL COMPANY LIMITED, Sands China Limited, Shun Tak Holdings Macau Limited, SJM Resorts, S.A., Social Security Fund, Taikoo Hui (Guangzhou) Development Company Limited Mandarin Oriental Hotel, TalentGroup Asia Limited, The St. Regis Macao, Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macao, W Macau, Studio City, Wynn Resorts (Macau) Limited, Zhongshan Hot Spring Resort, Zhongshan International Hotel, Zhongshan Qiaoshu Economic Development Company Limited, ZHUHAI CHIMELONG INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED.