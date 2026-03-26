Fierce competition on Day 2 of 2026 World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup

MACAU, March 26 - The 2026 World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup, organized by the Sports Bureau and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau and the Macau Sailing Association, and held in partnership with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT), completed its second day today (26 March). France’s Aurélien Pierroz and his Match Again by NET team top the overall standings after another impressive day of sailing action.

More round-robin qualifying races took place on Day 2. With a stronger breeze of six to eight knots compared to yesterday, all crews put in their best efforts, producing many intense battles. Pierroz carried his strong form from yesterday to secure top spot in the qualifying standings, after totaling seven wins and one loss. Sweden’s Oscar Engström (Team Liros), who was also a strong performer yesterday, sits in second place with six wins and three losses.

The remaining round‑robin qualifying races will take place tomorrow (27 March), determining all berths for the quarter‑finals, which begin on Saturday (28 March).

During the event, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the racing from shoreline viewing areas, while the races will also be broadcast live online. Live streaming will be available on multiple platforms including the “Macao Major Sporting Events” YouTube channel and Facebook page, the event’s official website www.macaomatchcup.com, and the World Match Racing Tour YouTube channel.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomatchcup.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.