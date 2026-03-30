Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj Inaugurates Centre for Advanced Research on Spirituality, Science & Society at IIT Madras

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj delivering keynote address at IIT Madras

New interdisciplinary Centre at IIT Madras will explore meditation, science, ethics, and human consciousness.

Not a day of our lives should pass without spending some time in Meditation.” — Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inauguration of the Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj Centre for Advanced Research on Spirituality, Science and Society at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras marks an important step in bringing together scientific inquiry and the study of human consciousness.

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj inaugurated the Centre at IIT Madras, opening a new academic space dedicated to exploring meditation, science, ethics, and inner awareness. At a time when rapid advances in technology are transforming daily life, the Centre reflects a growing recognition that innovation must also be informed by wisdom, compassion, and a deeper understanding of the human spirit.

Founded in 1959, IIT Madras is one of India’s leading institutions for science, engineering, and research. Within this globally respected academic environment, the Centre offers a pioneering platform for interdisciplinary exploration of the relationship between science, spirituality, and society. It is expected to encourage dialogue and scholarship across diverse fields, including consciousness studies, neuroscience, ethics, education, and social well-being.

The occasion also marked a meaningful homecoming for Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, who earned his Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1967. During the visit, he and his wife, Mata Rita Ji, were received by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and Mrs. Renuka Kamakoti. He also planted a Saraca Ashoka sapling on campus, symbolizing peace, growth, and the nurturing of knowledge and values for future generations. Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj is the Spiritual Head of Science of Spirituality, an international non-profit organization focused on helping people improve their lives through meditation, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois, USA.

The Centre includes a sound-insulated meditation room, research facilities, and a dedicated library. It will support courses, research programs, workshops, conferences, and collaborative initiatives focused on the scientific and social dimensions of meditation and consciousness.

Following the inauguration, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj addressed students, faculty, and researchers, speaking on the importance of inner reflection, meditation, and the cultivation of peace, compassion, and harmony. He then guided attendees in a brief meditation session.

With the inauguration of this Centre, IIT Madras has opened a new space for thoughtful inquiry into the relationship between scientific discovery, consciousness, and the human dimension of progress.

For more information:

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj: https://www.sos.org/sant-rajinder-singh/

Science of Spirituality: https://www.sos.org/

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