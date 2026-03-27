North Dakota’s Hwy 2 featured in season 13 of “Travels with Darley” on Prairie Public

“Travels with Darley” continues its 13th season on Prairie Public with a new episode, “North Dakota Hwy 2.”

The episode follows host Darley Newman on a Highway 2 road trip from Minot to Devils Lake and Greater Grand Forks. Viewers will see local food, art, outdoor recreation and the welcoming communities that define this northern route, including street art, farmers markets, fishing, bison viewing and conversations with local artists and makers.

“North Dakota’s Highway 2 is a road trip filled with surprises,” Newman said. “From creative communities and local food to wide-open landscapes and unforgettable outdoor experiences, this episode showcases the people and places that make this part of the state so special.”

“This partnership with ‘Travels with Darley,’ along with others over the years, continues to shine a national spotlight on the authentic experiences North Dakota offers,” said North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman. “Highway 2 highlights the culture, communities and adventures that make our state unique, and we are excited to share these stories with viewers across the country.”

“Travels with Darley” blends cultural discovery, local cuisine, history and outdoor adventure. The episode airs Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m. on Prairie Public.

For more information on Travels with Darley and to view previous episodes featuring North Dakota, go to https://belegendary.link/TravelsWithDarleyND.