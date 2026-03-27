Medical Clinic of Houston Welcomes Jordan M. Shapiro, M.D., Gastroenterologist

Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P.

I am excited to join Medical Clinic of Houston and collaborate with an established team that prioritizes thoughtful, coordinated care” — Jordan M. Shapiro

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. ( MCH ) is pleased to announce the addition of Jordan M. Shapiro, M.D., a gastroenterologist, to its physician team. Dr. Shapiro completed his gastroenterology fellowship training in 2020 at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and brings experience across both academic and private practice settings.Dr. Shapiro’s clinical background includes additional training focused on neurogastroenterology and motility, an area of gastroenterology that considers how the digestive system and nervous system interact. This perspective can be especially meaningful for patients experiencing disorders of gut-brain interaction, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and related functional digestive symptoms.“MCH has always prioritized patient-centered care and specialty access in one trusted location,” said Christopher Finnila, MD, Managing Partner. Dr. Shapiro’s experience and training will help us broaden the ways we support patients dealing with complex, sometimes overlapping, digestive concerns.”Dr. Shapiro is known for a listening-first approach, helping patients understand potential drivers of symptoms and providing clear, practical next steps. His areas of interest include disorders of gut-brain interaction (such as IBS), pelvic floor disorders, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and other common gastrointestinal concerns.“I am excited to join Medical Clinic of Houston and collaborate with an established team that prioritizes thoughtful, coordinated care,” said Jordan M. Shapiro, M.D. “Digestive issues can impact daily life in profound, often invisible ways. My goal is to ensure every patient feels heard and supported. By leveraging MCH’s extensive on-site clinical services, I can now offer my patients the convenience of integrated care with on-site diagnostic studies - often during the very same visit.”Patients can schedule an appointment with Dr. Shapiro by calling (713) 526-5511, ext. 3000, or visiting mchllp.com. For more information about Medical Clinic of Houston, including the range of insurance health plans in which MCH and physicians participate, visit https://www.mchllp.com/ About Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P.Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. is an independent, physician-owned group practice in Houston, Texas. MCH provides adult primary care and specialty services with a commitment to compassionate care, clinical excellence, and coordinated patient experience

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