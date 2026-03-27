Kenya on Safari

African Adventure Specialists Introduces 6-Day “Best of Kenya Safari” Experience for 2026

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Adventure Specialists has announced the launch of its “6 Days Best of Kenya Safari Package,” a carefully curated journey to showcase some of Kenya’s most iconic wildlife and cultural highlights. Available for departures throughout 2026, the six-day itinerary combines the vibrant city life of Nairobi with immersive safari experiences in the world-renowned Masai Mara National Reserve.The program begins in Nairobi, Kenya’s dynamic capital, where travelers are welcomed on arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and transferred to the Radisson Blu Arboretum Hotel. The first day allows guests time to relax and recover from their journey before beginning their Kenyan exploration.On the second day, participants enjoy a series of curated excursions within Nairobi. These include a visit to the Giraffe Centre along Lang’ata Road, where conservation efforts focus on protecting the endangered Rothschild’s giraffe and where visitors may interact with the animals in a natural sanctuary setting. The itinerary also includes a visit to the Daphne Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, subject to availability, offering insight into the rescue and rehabilitation of orphaned elephants and rhinos. The day continues with lunch at the historic Karen Blixen Coffee Gardens, followed by a stop at the Kobe Beads Factory, known for its handcrafted jewelry and beadwork.The journey then transitions from city exploration to classic safari. On day three, travelers depart Nairobi for the Masai Mara National Reserve, traveling through the scenic landscapes of the Great Rift Valley before reaching the sweeping savannahs of the Mara. After arrival and lunch at Mara Sarova Game Camp, guests embark on an introductory afternoon game drive across the reserve’s vast plains.Day four is dedicated to a full safari experience within the Masai Mara. Early morning and afternoon game drives offer opportunities to observe the region’s extraordinary biodiversity, including lions, cheetahs, leopards, elephants, buffalo, giraffes, and numerous antelope species. The reserve is also known for its abundant birdlife and diverse ecosystems of grasslands, acacia woodlands, and riverine habitats. Optional activities, such as a sunrise hot air balloon safari or a cultural visit to a Maasai village, may also be arranged.After a final morning in the Mara, travelers return to Nairobi on day five for lunch and an overnight stay at the Hilton Garden Inn near the airport. The final day includes breakfast and a scheduled transfer to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for onward departures.The safari package includes meet-and-greet services on arrival, private transportation and game drives in a 4x4 Land Cruiser with pop-up roof, accommodation in Nairobi and the Masai Mara, full board meals during the safari portion of the trip, park entrance fees, and the services of a professional English-speaking driver-guide. Complimentary drinking water is also provided during game drives.Pricing varies throughout the year based on travel season and group size, with per-person rates beginning from USD 1,767 and ranging up to USD 2,414 during peak safari months. Single room supplements apply, and certain seasonal surcharges such as Easter, Christmas, and New Year are not included.African Adventure Specialists, the itinerary was designed to balance wildlife viewing, conservation experiences, and cultural discovery while maintaining comfort and efficiency for travelers with limited time in Kenya.The 6-day safari offers travelers an opportunity to experience both urban Kenya and one of Africa’s most celebrated wildlife destinations in a single, seamless journey.About African Adventure SpecialistsAfrican Adventure Specialists is a premier, locally owned safari company offering luxury, tailor-made journeys across East Africa. From extraordinary wildlife encounters to breathtaking beach escapes, they specialize in creating personalized, unforgettable travel experiences. With offices in Nairobi, Arusha, and Kigali, their expert team ensures that each journey is meticulously planned for the ultimate adventure.The destinations include Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zanzibar. The travel styles offered are Connoisseur Tours, Classic Tours, Adventure Tours, Cultural Safaris, Photography Tours, Scheduled/Series Tours, and Beach Extensions.Fully regulated by the Ministry of Tourism of Kenya and the Tanzania Tourism Authority, African Adventure Specialists holds membership with prestigious organizations, including Beach ExtensionsFor inquiries and bookings, please contact African Travel Specialists at:Head Office: Nairobi, KenyaBranch Offices: Arusha, Tanzania | Kigali, RwandaEmail: safaris@africanadventure.co.keWebsite: www.africanadventure.co.ke For More Information and Media Contact:Arnelle KendallArnelle Kendall InternationalTel: +1 561 789 8286Email: arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.comContact: Andrew KatimaAfrican Adventure Specialistssafaris@africanadventure.co.keMembership & Accreditations: USTOA, APTA, ATTA, KATO BONDED

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