Investigation by State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick leads to full audit of the City of St. Louis Building Division
03/26/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
As the result of an investigation by the State
Auditor's Office that found evidence of improper governmental activity and in
the wake of a recent federal indictment of a former building inspector, Auditor
Scott Fitzpatrick today announced the launch of a performance audit of the City
of St. Louis Building Division.
"While the city's building stabilization program
was shut down last year and a former building inspector is now facing charges
for stealing more than $1.6 million, there are still many questions about what
happened that only an audit can answer. The people of St. Louis want and
deserve the truth about how this was able to happen and the city needs to know
how to ensure it can't happen again," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "With
our audit we will look not only at the millions that moved through the building
stabilization program, but at the division overall and the work it does. If the
alleged wrongdoing proves to be true, our audit can make recommendations that
will help the city minimize the risk of fraud and abuse in the future."
The investigation conducted by Fitzpatrick's office was
prompted by whistleblower complaints as well as a public request made by former
St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones. Media reports highlighted concerns
regarding the ties one building inspector had with building contractors that
received a large portion of building stabilization funds, as well as
allegations that another inspector solicited donations during day care facility
building inspections. Current St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer shut down the building
stabilization program in April of 2025. A former building inspector was
recently federally indicted for allegedly defrauding the city of $1.67 million.
Fitzpatrick's investigation identified potential issues
including, but not limited to, a building inspector directing State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds
intended for building stabilization to businesses he was affiliated with; and
building inspectors soliciting charitable donations while on city business.
These issues will be among those reviewed by Fitzpatrick's office during the
performance audit.
Individuals
may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of City
of St. Louis Building Division to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at
800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
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