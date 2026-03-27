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Investigation by State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick leads to full audit of the City of St. Louis Building Division

03/26/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

As the result of an investigation by the State Auditor's Office that found evidence of improper governmental activity and in the wake of a recent federal indictment of a former building inspector, Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick today announced the launch of a performance audit of the City of St. Louis Building Division. 

"While the city's building stabilization program was shut down last year and a former building inspector is now facing charges for stealing more than $1.6 million, there are still many questions about what happened that only an audit can answer. The people of St. Louis want and deserve the truth about how this was able to happen and the city needs to know how to ensure it can't happen again," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "With our audit we will look not only at the millions that moved through the building stabilization program, but at the division overall and the work it does. If the alleged wrongdoing proves to be true, our audit can make recommendations that will help the city minimize the risk of fraud and abuse in the future."

The investigation conducted by Fitzpatrick's office was prompted by whistleblower complaints as well as a public request made by former St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones. Media reports highlighted concerns regarding the ties one building inspector had with building contractors that received a large portion of building stabilization funds, as well as allegations that another inspector solicited donations during day care facility building inspections. Current St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer shut down the building stabilization program in April of 2025. A former building inspector was recently federally indicted for allegedly defrauding the city of $1.67 million.

Fitzpatrick's investigation identified potential issues including, but not limited to, a building inspector directing State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds intended for building stabilization to businesses he was affiliated with; and building inspectors soliciting charitable donations while on city business. These issues will be among those reviewed by Fitzpatrick's office during the performance audit.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of City of St. Louis Building Division to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

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Investigation by State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick leads to full audit of the City of St. Louis Building Division

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