Global Pet Expo Orlando 2026 Highlights Innovation in Pet Nutrition and Health

Exhibitors at Global Pet Expo Orlando 2026 A Exhibitors at Global Pet Expo Orlando 2026 X100BEST Showcases at Global Pet Expo Orlando 2026

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From March 25 to 27, the global pet industry gathered in Orlando, Florida for Global Pet Expo Orlando 2026, one of the sector’s most influential trade shows. Pet food and health brands from around the world presented new developments in nutrition, functional formulations, and refined approaches to pet care.

The event featured a wide range of internationally recognized brands, reflecting the growing focus on premium nutrition, ingredient transparency, and functional health support.

Among them, Canadian premium pet food brand Orijen showcased its high-protein, whole-prey-inspired formulations, emphasizing biologically appropriate diets supported by diverse animal protein sources.

New Zealand-based ZIWI presented its air-dried product line, known for its high inclusion of animal ingredients and minimal processing. The brand also highlighted its air-drying and gentle steaming techniques as part of its effort to preserve ingredient integrity and nutritional value.

In the pet wellness category, U.S. brand Wholistic Pet Organics focused on naturally sourced nutritional supplements, offering products designed to support immune health, skin condition, and daily nutritional balance. Its presence reflected a broader shift in the industry from basic feeding toward functional supplementation.

Also drawing attention at the show was U.S.-based X100BEST, a functional nutrition brand presenting a comprehensive supplement system. As pet ownership continues to evolve toward a more family-centered model, pet health management is moving beyond general feeding and toward precision nutrition tailored to factors such as age, physiology, and individual health needs.

Within this context, X100BEST introduced a range of targeted solutions spanning gut health, joint support, and immune function. Its formulations combine multi-strain probiotics with digestive enzymes to help maintain gut balance, while joint-focused products incorporate collagen peptides, glucosamine, and chondroitin as part of a broader structural support approach.

Industry observers noted that this type of multi-component, synergistic formulation reflects a growing shift in pet supplements—from single-ingredient solutions toward more integrated, long-term health management strategies—aligning with established practices in North American pet wellness.

Several key trends emerged from this year’s Global Pet Expo:

• growing demand for higher bioavailability and ingredient transparency;

• increasing segmentation of functional formulas targeting digestion, skin, and joint health;

• a shift from single-product offerings toward comprehensive health management systems.

As the global pet market continues to expand, events such as Global Pet Expo serve as important platforms for showcasing innovation and shaping the future direction of pet nutrition and health management.

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