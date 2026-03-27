TSM Roofing LLC Announces New Phoenix Headquarters, Expanding Capacity to Better Serve Homeowners Across Phoenix

Arizona's Trusted Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractor Relocates to a Larger Facility at 2630 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027 by 4/30/2026

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSM Roofing LLC , a family-owned and operated roofing contractor serving Phoenix, Prescott, and communities throughout Maricopa and Yavapai counties, today announced the purchase of a new facility and the relocation of its headquarters to 2630 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027. The move will be complete by April 30, 2026, and represents a defining step in the company's growth since its founding in 2016.The acquisition of this new building reflects TSM Roofing's commitment to scaling operations in a way that directly benefits the homeowners and business owners who depend on the company every day. With greater physical space, enhanced logistical infrastructure, and increased operational bandwidth, TSM Roofing is positioned to take on more projects simultaneously, respond to service requests with greater speed, and continue delivering the quality craftsmanship the company has become known for across the Phoenix metro and the Prescott area."Purchasing this building is about more than a new address. It is a statement of where TSM Roofing is headed and the level of service we intend to deliver to every homeowner who trusts us with their roof. This space gives our team the room to grow the right way, so that our customers in Phoenix and Prescott continue to experience the reliability and quality they deserve."-- Sheldon Murphy, Owner, TSM Roofing LLCSince its founding, TSM Roofing has built a reputation on transparent pricing, honest communication, and premium workmanship tailored to Arizona's demanding climate. The company holds the Owens Corning Platinum Preferred designation, a distinction earned by fewer than one percent of roofing contractors nationally, and provides comprehensive residential and commercial services including roof installation , replacement, repair, inspection , and maintenance across asphalt shingles, tile, flat roofs, and modified bitumen systems. TSM Roofing also offers exterior services including gutters, fascia, soffit, and trim, as well as solar panel detachment and reset.The new facility at 2630 W Deer Valley Rd provides the operational foundation the company needs to accommodate continued growth across its two primary service territories. Phoenix homeowners face unique challenges from intense summer heat, UV exposure, and monsoon season, while Prescott properties contend with sudden storms and temperature swings. TSM Roofing's expanded capacity means faster scheduling, more crews in the field, and a higher level of consistent service delivery across both markets.All phone numbers, contact information, and service offerings remain unchanged. Homeowners and commercial property owners throughout Phoenix, Prescott, and the surrounding areas of Maricopa and Yavapai counties can continue to reach TSM Roofing at (623) 213-8267 or visit the company online at tsmroofs.com to schedule a free inspection.

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